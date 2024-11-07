WATCH: A Dubai-Based Boxer Surprised His Parents After Years Away

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
This scene had everyone (including me) reaching for tissues…
A Dubai-based boxer surprised his parents after years apart, and their reaction was PURE, overwhelming joy. You can feel the love as his parents pull him in for a long-awaited embrace, showing just how deep those family bonds run.
Idris Teemileyin Gbadamosi, the undefeated Nigerian boxer known for his dedication and skill, recently made a heartwarming visit back to his hometown, Bariga, Lagos. After years spent honing his career in Dubai, Idris returned to surprise his parents in an emotional reunion caught on camera. You could see the joy and tears as he embraced his family, showing how even as his career takes him across the world, home remains everything. Moments like these are a reminder of the sacrifices behind every success..
