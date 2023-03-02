Weekend Hotlist: 7 Events To Kick Start March The Right Way!

Summer slowly dawns upon us and boy are we ready for it!

7. Kids can get their creative juices flowing at Oasis Mall

Bookhero and Oasis Mall have organized super fun events for kids and teens every weekend till March 19th at the Oasis Mall atrium. They will engage with the children and give them space to create, express and enjoy. All events are free of charge but please register in advance through email to info@bookhero.in

This weekend’s program:

Tree of togetherness – March 4, Sat, 4-7 pm

A fun tree assembling art project involving art and teamwork. Children will be provided with material and guidance to make their own little projects that will become part of our Tree of Togetherness.

Build your own Superhero– March 5, Sun, 4-7 pm

Children will use their imagination to create original superheroes – give them super powers, build a backstory and assemble a cool costume with craft materials.

6. Last weekend to witness the amazing Sikka Art Fair at Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

Art enthusiasts…this is your heaven!

Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikh Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, The Sikka Art and Design Festival is an annual artistic celebration to celebrate the emirate’s growing creative and cultural landscape…you cannot miss it!

Where? Al Fahidi

When? Until March 5

5. Pinkies up for some afternoon tea at Josette

Josette’s ‘Sparkling Afternoons’- a lovely first-of-its-kind afternoon high tea experience with a well-curated combination of decadence and flair. They also have a live Quartet performance in collaboration with Dubai Opera.

AED 285 – non-alcoholic package for 2 people

AED 345 – Champagne package for 2 people inclusive of 1 glass of Josette Champagne each

Time? 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM

When? Every Wednesday to Friday & Sunday

4. Lighten your spirit with a soulful Candlelight Concert tribute to Queen and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

Enjoy a host of concerts illuminated by candlelight and performed by live musicians in some of the most iconic venues in Dubai.

A Tribute to Queen

When? Sat March 3 | Sun March 4

Where? Queen Elizabeth II Theatre – See Location Here

Time? 7 pm & 9 pm

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

When? Saturday March 5

Where? Queen Elizabeth II Theatre – See Location Here

Time? 5 pm & 7 pm

3. Celebrate the festival of colours at BM Beach Resort

The massive colour festival is back! A vibrant party featuring Hindi and Punjabi-themed hits, Dhol players, 3 renowned DJs, rain dance, food and beverage counters on the beach. Celebrate Holi Hai at BM Beach Resort with an overlooking view of Marjan Island.

Psst, don’t let your paw friend feel left out, they are welcome to join as well.

Where? BM Beach Resort

Time? 12 pm to 9 pm

When? March 11

Early bird tickets- Feb 1 to Feb 28- AED 80 | Regular tickets- Feb 29 to March 1- AED 89

2. Atif Aslam is performing live in Dubai with the phenomenal Firdaus Orchestra

Dubai is gearing up for a magical encounter with one of the most celebrated artists and Dubai’s own visionary all-women orchestral ensemble.

International sensation Atif Aslam and the phenomenal orchestral masterpieces of the Firdaus Orchestra will come together for the first time for a spectacular and spellbinding live experience in ‘Firdaus Ka Mausam.’

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? Saturday, March 4

Time? 7:30 pm onwards

Tickets from AED 140 are now available for purchase at cocacolaarena.com and Platinumlistuae.

1. Last few days of the Dubai International Boat Show

Ready to sail into the best five days of March? The Dubai International Boat Show has SOO much lined up. The largest and most exciting boat show in the UAE, GCC and Middle East. Full steam ahead to discover your world around the ocean! Dining experiences, watersports and of course a supercar club…so much to look forward to!

Where? Dubai Harbour

When? Until March 5

Show Timing? 3 pm to 8 pm daily (9 pm- Fri and Sat)

