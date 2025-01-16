A Dazzling New Troy-Themed Restaurant Opens Up In Dubai!

Step into Troy, where dining is more than just a meal — it’s an epic experience that mixes art, culture, and non-stop entertainment! From fiery flamenco moves to jaw-dropping acrobatics and live international performances, every moment is designed to keep you hooked.

A vibe like no other!

As soon as you walk into Troy, you’re hit with the perfect blend of classic elegance and modern cool. The sleek designs, warm lighting, and luxurious atmosphere create a backdrop that makes the night feel like a celebration. This isn’t just another dinner spot — it’s the place to be!

The entertainment never stops

Between bites of your amazing meal, the fun doesn’t stop. Enjoy talented singers, a killer live band, and belly dancers bringing the heat to the stage. Plus, a live DJ mixes up Arabic remixes to keep the vibe going all night long.

Dining at Troy is next-level indulgence. The 3-course menu is loaded with gourmet eats, from juicy steak and sushi to savory dim sum and seafood. And the best part? A live, table-side truffle pasta prep that takes this whole dining experience to new heights.

Get ready for show-stopping performances that will leave you in awe all night long!

Inspired by Cirque de Soleil, the night’s performances are seriously next level. Get ready for mind-blowing acrobatics, the epic Golden Troy show, a grand piano duo by Jordan & Anastasia Dua, and a passionate flamenco dance featuring 10 incredible artists.

Event Details:

Gala Dinner & Live Show: 450 AED

Includes a 3-course menu, soft drinks, and live table-side truffle pasta prep.

Includes a 3-course menu, 3 wine pairings, welcome champagne, and live truffle pasta prep.

Timings:

Doors open: 9 PM – 4 AM

Show: 10 PM – 12:30 AM

Arabic entertainment and live singer: Until 4 AM

Visit Troy for an unforgettable night of amazing food and spectacular performances. It’s where creativity, passion, and artistry collide — and you won’t want to miss it!