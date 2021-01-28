Expand Your Horizons Here In The UAE By Acing The Arabic Language 

The best thing that you can ever do for yourself is to learn the lingo of which ever country you’re living in!

Living in an Arab country, knowing how to speak, read and write in Arabic will just have you acing in LIFE, it’ll get you that salary raise in no time at all and have you effortlessly communicating with locals. And no matter what field you’re in, adding multiple languages to your resume is always impressive.

Enter Arabits, an AI-powered mobile app for Arabic language learners to develop their Arabic fundamentals like reading, writing, speaking, conversation skills and listening skills through bite-sized learning modules.

Looking to target over 6 million non-Arabic speaking expats in the UAE alone, Arabits makes learning the lingo easier and more effective through machine-learning assisted modules

Download Arabits from Play Store or the Apple App Store.