Expand Your Horizons Here In The UAE By Acing The Arabic Language
The best thing that you can ever do for yourself is to learn the lingo of which ever country you’re living in!
Living in an Arab country, knowing how to speak, read and write in Arabic will just have you acing in LIFE, it’ll get you that salary raise in no time at all and have you effortlessly communicating with locals. And no matter what field you’re in, adding multiple languages to your resume is always impressive.
Enter Arabits, an AI-powered mobile app for Arabic language learners to develop their Arabic fundamentals like reading, writing, speaking, conversation skills and listening skills through bite-sized learning modules.
Looking to target over 6 million non-Arabic speaking expats in the UAE alone, Arabits makes learning the lingo easier and more effective through machine-learning assisted modules
Because nobody wants to be this guy!
Download Arabits from Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Have no time to learn a new language?! Then Arabits has you sorted with their AI-driven digital platform that’s all set to deliver a trusted, holistic language learning experience!
For many, traditional means to learn a language is just out of the question! Keeping in mind tight schedules and reduced budgets, Arabits tries to make learning Arabic easier and more effective for harried business professionals & busy students with its digital platform that’s been helping students achieve better learning outcomes in schools across the UAE, USA, and Canada; as the app is a brilliant tool for learning Arabic regardless of your age or proficiency level.
Abrar Abdulnabi, Head of Arabits, shared that,
With Arabits, we are harnessing cutting-edge AI solutions to allow users to interact, advance and improve their Arabic language skills. Bit by bit, Arabits users will gain more confidence and build their proficiency in learning and using the language.
Adding that,
Our ultimate goal is to help everyone learn Arabic. We aim to contribute to the UAE’s efforts of modernizing the teaching and learning of the Arabic language; and, we hope, make learning Arabic fun and easy for everyone.
The app is carefully aligned with the UAE Ministry of Education Framework for learning Arabic as an additional language.