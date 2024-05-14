Gals! It’s Your Time To Shine At Yas Waterworld’s Ladies Event

LADIESSS, gather your girl squad because you’re about to kick off a new Friday tradition! Dive into a world of excitement and adventure with over 40 rides, slides, and activations designed just for you. So, mark your calendars ’cause Yas Waterworld is bringing you the ultimate ladies’ day out every Friday.

This is your chance to dive in and experience the magic of Yas Waterworld like never before!

The famous Yas Waterworld ladies day and night is back and it’s bigger and better than ever. Ladies, you can now drop in and enjoy the park’s offerings from afternoon until nightfall! The park created a dedicated time for the gals to reign, have fun all while being attended to by an all-ladies staff. Also, get ready for live entertainment you’ll never forget!

When?

Ladies Day (Every Friday): 1 pm – 10 pm

Every day: 10 am – 7 pm

For all the details, click here.

This is your chance to go on a year-long adventure of never-ending entertainment with the brand-new Yas Annual Pass

With this, you can head over to any of the four Yas Island theme parks. Whether you’re in the mood for Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World and SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, you can head over there easily with the Yas Annual Pass! So, choose from three distinct options – Silver, Gold, and Diamond passes – granting access to all Theme parks.

Enjoy the ‘Best Day Ever’, every day, for an entire year with the Yas Annual Pass!

Price?

Diamond Pass: AED 3,195

Gold Pass: AED 1,595

Silver Pass: AED 1,395

Find out the benefits of the annual pass here.

The important details:

PSSST! You can find all the benefits of the annual pass here.