Experience The Future At This Epic AI Pop-Up In Dubai!

AI isn’t just a trendy term; it’s our present and future. If you’re ready to dive into the AI world, there’s only one spot you need to check out!

Samsung just dropped a new pop-up at Mall of the Emirates and it is absolutely worth your time. Swing by to check out the Samsung Galaxy AI-powered devices that were revealed to the world at the Unpacked Event on July 10th. Samsung’s pop-up is your ticket to exploring the future of mobile tech…

Don’t miss the rapid-fire sessions showcasing all the latest tech

Samsung is showing off its newest gadgets like the Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Buds3 Series, Galaxy Watch7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra at the new Galaxy Experience Space. This pop-up runs from July 11 to August 7 and highlights how their foldable technology is changing the game in communication, productivity, and creativity.

& the tools that will legit change your life!

Stepping into Samsung’s pop-up will let you explore different zones to see how Galaxy AI will make everyday tasks easier. It’s all about the latest Galaxy devices where you can discover new ways to chat, create, and stay organized. The pop-up showcases AI tools on the Galaxy Z Fold6 for productivity and creative features on the Galaxy Z Flip6, showing how Samsung’s devices can do it all!

Visitors can also experience cutting-edge AI on the new Galaxy devices at the space. There are cool exhibits showcasing advanced features like Note Assist, Live Translation, and Circle to Search in quick 15-minute Galaxy AI Workshops held everyday. You don’t want to miss out on the Digital Roulette for more chances to snag awesome rewards!

Plus, you stand a chance to win your own Galaxy Voyage experience!