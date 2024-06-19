4 Ways This Hotspot Is Celebrating Its First Anniversary!

If you’re looking for some non-stop fun with over 30 mind-blowing attractions for kids, teens, and the young at heart – yes, even adults… Then you’re in the right place! GLITCH is taking go big or go home to another level with a week full of exciting event and campaigns. So, take note of all the 4 ways they’re celebrating their anniversary this month.

4. Get ready to dunk and win with a special guest on June 22 for the Dunk the Glitch campaign!

Swing by Al Ghurair Centre, take your best shot, and score some amazing Glitch prizes with every successful hoop you score. So, whether you’re a seasoned basketball pro or just looking for some fun, this is your chance to show off your skills and celebrate Glitch’s anniversary in style. Don’t miss out on the excitement – come join the fun and take your shot at glory!

Where? Glitch, level 2, Al Ghurair Centre, Deira | When? June 22

3. Get those timers ready ’cause you have the chance to win epic prizes for 12 hours on June 27 in celebration of their 1st anniversary

You read that right, 12 hours of non stop chances to win prizes! All you have to do is keep an eye on Glitch’s social media channels for a chance to win prizes every hour. The competition kicks off at 10am and a new giveaway will be announced each hours for 12 hours straight on their Instagram handle @glitcharabia. The first competition will select 12 winners and with each hour the number of winners will decrease by one… The best part? The prize values increase every hour!

So, don’t miss your chance to win prizes like bowling passes, member packages, or the final award of a gold membership.

When? June 27 from 10am – 10pm | Where? Instagram @glitcharabia

2. Mark your calendars for June 28 for an epic Roadshow event with Priti Malik and Big Rossi at Glitch

Get your head in the game ’cause you’re about to enjoy fun games, challenges, and multiple prizes at this Roadshow event!

Where? Glitch, level 2, Al Ghurair Centre, Deira | When? June 28, from 6pm – 8pm

1. To mark Glitch’s first anniversary, enjoy each game at this hot spot for just AED 1!

This is your chance to enjoy 2 hours of non-stop fun at any of the 30 attractions at Glitch. Also, this special offer is valid from June 28 to 30, between 10 am and 12 pm, and includes attractions, bowling, VR, and arcade games!

Where? Glitch, level 2, Al Ghurair Centre, Deira | When? June 28 – 30, between 10 am – 12 pm | Price? AED 1 for each attraction!

The important details:

Glitch is celebrating its 1st anniversary in 4 fabulous ways that you just can’t miss! Mark your calendars for June 22, June 27, and June 28 – 30 for events and campaigns that you’ll never forget.