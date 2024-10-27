The Knicks & ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’: The Ultimate Collab You Did Not See Coming!

Well, ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ X Knicks is something that wasn’t on your 2024 bingo card!

A game-changing partnership has just been announced

In an exciting turn of events for sports and culture enthusiasts alike, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi have announced a groundbreaking partnership. Buckle up, because ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ is set to become the Official Patch Partner of the New York Knicks!

‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ is about to feature on Knicks’ jerseys, jackets and shooting shirts

Get ready for some serious collaboration! Starting with the 2024-2025 NBA season, the ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ logo will be front and center on Knicks’ jerseys—both home and away! You’ll also spot it on warm-up jackets and shooting shirts. And for all the fans out there, this logo will also pop up on jerseys available at Madison Square Garden and on Shop.MSG.com!

But there’s more! This partnership is a big win for both Abu Dhabi and the Knicks. As a global marketing partner, ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ will use the Knicks’ brand to reach fans far beyond the U.S. and Canada. It’s a clever strategy that aligns perfectly with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to make the city a top global destination.

Abu Dhabi is going global!

Hold onto your hats, because this partnership is about more than just branding! H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, is over the moon about how this collaboration can spark inspiration among the youth in the emirate. By connecting them to the thrilling world of professional sports, it encourages them to dream big and chase those dreams with passion and dedication!

AANDD wait—there’s even more! ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ will also have the exciting rights to use Madison Square Garden’s branding. Get ready to see Abu Dhabi everywhere! From dazzling displays on the Exosphere at Sphere in Las Vegas to eye-catching digital ads at MSG during concerts and events, the spotlight will shine bright. And don’t miss the ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ commercials on MSG Networks before, after, and during Knicks games—talk about prime real estate!

As Abu Dhabi solidifies its reputation as a premier sports destination and the home of basketball in the Middle East, this partnership is just the tip of the iceberg. With the Knicks and ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ teaming up, fans can expect a vibrant fusion of cultures, sports, and entertainment in the years to come.

Buckle up, because this exciting journey is just getting started—and you won’t want to miss a second of it!

Basically all of us rn…

via GIPHY