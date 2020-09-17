Amir Khan Is Opening A Boxing Gym At The Coca-Cola Arena

Amir Khan has announced he’s moving to Dubai!

Following in the steps of many celebs and sports stars who spend part of the year here in Dubai including Roger Federer and Lindsay Lohan, the former World Boxing Champ is reportedly moving in the coming months and he plans to boost the region’s boxing community by opening up a boxing academy in association with Dubai Sports Council.

The shock announcement came in tandem with the launch of ”X by OJ Lifestyle launch, which took place at the Coca-Cola Arena this week. OJ Jackson and Khan are longtime friends and together they are launching a gym ‘The BOX’ by OJ Lifestyle – powered by Amir Khan by the end of 2020 at the Coca-Cola Arena… How cool is that?!

The besties were suited and booted in similar jackets for the big night