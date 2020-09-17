Announcements
Amir Khan Is Opening A Boxing Gym At The Coca-Cola Arena
Amir Khan has announced he’s moving to Dubai!
Following in the steps of many celebs and sports stars who spend part of the year here in Dubai including Roger Federer and Lindsay Lohan, the former World Boxing Champ is reportedly moving in the coming months and he plans to boost the region’s boxing community by opening up a boxing academy in association with Dubai Sports Council.
The shock announcement came in tandem with the launch of ”X by OJ Lifestyle launch, which took place at the Coca-Cola Arena this week. OJ Jackson and Khan are longtime friends and together they are launching a gym ‘The BOX’ by OJ Lifestyle – powered by Amir Khan by the end of 2020 at the Coca-Cola Arena… How cool is that?!
The besties were suited and booted in similar jackets for the big night
The champ will split his time between Bolton and Dubai and wants to advance boxing in the region
He also hinted at a future boxing ring at the Coca-Cola Arena… and we are DOWN WITH THAT!
“I’ve tried to keep it a secret, but I thought it would be a good change. I’ll still be going back and forth between Bolton and Dubai, but I want to do a lot more in Dubai and I’m in talks with the Dubai Sports Council and Omar Jackson (of the OJ Lifestyle brand) to improve the boxing landscape here. Maybe one day we could have a boxing arena in the Coca-Cola arena! Moving here is definitely a challenge, but also an opportunity to open more doors for boxing in Dubai.”
Khan previously teased to his 1.3 million followers that he was coming
