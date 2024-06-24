Catch The Euros Action And Buzzing Vibes At The Best Indoor Arena In Dubai
The Euro 2024 season is upon us and you might be looking for a place to watch it. Somewhere that ticks all your boxes; has amazing food, large screens and electric vibes. That place might just be Palm Arena by Myami.
Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah joined forces with online dining platform MoreCravings by Marriott Bonvoy and launched the Palm Arena, which is essentially your home of sports and live entertainment this summer.
Palm Arena is a sports fan’s haven
It’s got screens in every corner; everywhere your eyes can land, there’s a screen, to ensure you don’t miss one second of the action. Catch the Euro action like from Germany, as well as golf, race car driving, cricket, rugby, horse racing and more!
There are a bunch of different seating options you can choose from, depending on the size of your party.
Group Games:
- Platinum Seating: Minimum spend of AED 350 per person
- Gold Seating: Minimum spend of AED 250 per person
- Silver Seating: Minimum spend of AED 150 per person
- Standing Tables: No minimum spend
- Platinum Front Row: Minimum spend of AED 1500 per table
- Premium Private Booth: Minimum spend of AED 1250 per table
- Standard Private Booth: Minimum spend of AED 1000 per table
Knock Out Games:
- Platinum Seating: Minimum spend of AED 400 per person
- Gold Seating: Minimum spend of AED 300 per person
- Silver Seating: Minimum spend of AED 200 per person
- Standing Tables: No minimum spend
- Platinum Front Row: Minimum spend of AED 2500 per table
- Premium Private Booth: Minimum spend of AED 2000 per table
- Standard Private Booth: Minimum spend of AED 1500 per table
What’s more, is that it’s THE place for live entertainment. The place comes alive whenever your team scores a goal. Bright colorful lights fill the space, the music bursts to match your excitement and drummers emerge to play a little beat. You can also expect to see DJ Dane Bowers and Alex Simmons, covering game breaks with a splash of commentary and chart-topping hits you know and love. And in the afternoons, bands will play some of the best covers you’ve ever heard.
Beyond the sporting action, Palm Arena has an action-packed schedule of entertainment
- Quiz Night and Rokaoke: Hosts Dane Bowers and Sibbers are hosting epic quiz nights and Rokaoke (where you can rock out with the band on stage). This is starting on June 27!
- The Big Rugby Weekend Breakfast: Don’t miss the early morning rugby games and indulge in a hefty breakfast – fit for champs!
- Daily Happy Hour: Everyday from 4pm – 7pm is happy hour where you can get unbeatable deals on drinks and snacks, just before BIG games
- Game Day Glam: This one’s for the ladies who, if they wear a sports jersey, get a complimentary 250ml carafe of rosé + access to the exclusive beauty green room.
And what’s a game night without FOOD?
The Marriott Resorts are known for cooking up delicious meals and the Arena came as no exception. You can opt to order from the menu or grab a tasty treat from the live station. And speaking of the live station, there are themed nights with different culinary experiences. You’ve got your Taco Tuesdays, Curry Thursdays to a Yummy Brisket and Bun Fridays or Weekend Roasts. Whatever you decide to order, just know it’s a 10/10.
The important bits
The Palm Arens is open from June 14 to July 14.
Open Mon-Fri from 4pm – 2am and Sat-Sun from 9am – 2am.
Where? Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
Walk-ins are welcome!