WEEKEND HOTLIST: 10 Events To Make This A Fun Ride

10. It’s peony season and you need a bouquet in your house ASAP!

Across the globe, mid-May to June mark the months when we can enjoy the beauty of the fluffiest flower – the peony! From breathtaking bouquets of peonies to diverse peony-inspired products including candles, cupcakes and cakes from local artisans, Flowwow is bringing only the best and brightest to your doorstep!

These bouquets are the perfect gifts for birthdays, the upcoming Eid-Al-Adha, or just a special surprise. They’re delivered fresh, and with the right kind of care can keep you smiling for days!

Check out the entire Peonymania collection here!

9. Unleash your inner foodie at Le Gourmet’s new family-friendly Sunday Brunch

Le Gourmet at Galeries Lafayette has recently unveiled a delectable Sunday Brunch just in time to beat the summer heat. This culinary adventure features an extensive buffet spread catered to every taste and age. From live cooking stations to decadent desserts, they promise a memorable experience for families and friends. Enjoy live music performed by up-and-coming local musicians as you indulge in delectable dishes from around the globe. In the meantime, little ones can have a blast at the renowned Treasure Island play area and let their creativity wander in the dedicated spaces.

Le Gourmet also accepts a variety of cards and discount programs including Fazza, Essad, Emirates Platinum Card, and Galeries Lafayette card. What’s not to like?

Where? Dubai Mall, Galeries Lafayette Le Gourmet, 2nd level

When? Every Sunday

8. Curated Playlist’s Two-Week Pop-Up is back

The Founders of The Curated Playlist, Ingy Mansour and Ghalia Gharbawi, are thrilled to announce the second round of their pop-up venture after the success of their Ramadan pop up at Keturah Reserve. The Summer Shop will continue to provide equal opportunities for retail brands of all sizes in the region.

The Curated Playlist will have a wide selection of premier regional and global brands, spanning from Fine Jewelry, Ready-To-Wear Fashion, Homeware, Childrenswear, and delectable F&B Concepts. This carefully crafted lineup offers the customers an unparalleled shopping experience.

Where? Ritz Carlton Residences – Creekside by Keturah

When? May 17-19 and May 24-26

Time? 10 am to 8 pm

7. Win burgers for a year at The Stables’ Beer & Burger Festival!

Get ready for a feast like no other! The Stables, your favourite British gastropub, is throwing the ultimate Beer and Burger Festival from May 24 to June 8.

Participate in the epic Slider Burger Challenge, and you can win 52 FREE burgers throughout the span of a year! All you have to do is devour 3 classic beef sliders, 3 BBQ chicken sliders, 1 portion of beer-battered onion rings, 1 chocolate Guinness mousse cup, and 1 pint of beer of your choice. The quickest to complete the challenge, alone or with up to three friends, can claim free burgers for a year.

orrr pre-order the colossal burger, ‘The Tower Takedown,’ available in chicken or beef. This towering masterpiece features four layers of succulent beef or chicken patties, generously topped with cheese, and weighs about 1.4 kilos. Plus, it comes with a side portion of beer-battered onion rings for the ultimate indulgence. Priced at AED 149.

There are 8 new burgers, beer tasting stations, and so much more! Don’t miss out on the best British pub experience in town!

Where? The Stables Dubai, 32 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Trade Centre 1, Dubai When? May 24–June 8, 2024 Time? All Day Price? Starting from AED 99 Contact? 054 417 7028 or Website: The Stables Dubai

6. A cat adoption event happening every week in May

It’s the ultimate feline fiesta every weekend in May! Get ready to meet your purr-fect match at our cat adoption event, brought to you by Petooti and Pet Haus cattery. Explore an array of adorable cats, each ready to steal your heart and find their forever home. It’s your chance to cuddle, play, and connect with these amazing feline friends!

And here’s the cherry on top: if you opt to adopt through Petooti, enjoy exclusive discounts on premium cat supplies, boarding, and grooming services from Pet Haus! Don’t miss out on this pawsome opportunity to save a life and gain a lifetime of love!

Where? Pet Haus Cattery, SZR

When? Every Saturday and Sunday

Time? 8 am to 5 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Petooti 🐈🐾 (@petooti_cats)

5. Lana Lusa- your OG Portuguese fix is back in a brand new spot!

Lana Lusa is all about serving up the best Mediterranean Cuisine with Portuguese Heritage. After what seemed like a painful break, they’re back again in all new spot- you need to head in for a delicious welcome!

When? Monday to Thursday from 12 pm-1 am | Friday to Sunday from 9 am-1 am

Where? Four Seasons Private Residences – Dubai Water Canal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Lusa (@lanalusadxb)

4. This iconic Dubai brunch has reopened just in time for summer

The iconic Bull & Bear Brunch is back! It’s time to trade in your ordinary brunch for an extraordinary experience. Book your spot now for a taste of financial indulgence.

P.S. They also have a Sunday Roast happening from 1 pm to 4 pm!

Where? Waldorf Astoria DIFC

When? Every Saturday

Time? 1 pm to 4 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BULL & BEAR (@bullandbear.difc)

3. Demon Duck at Banyan Tree Dubai has launched a new “Demon Dim Sum Night” every Thursday

Demon Duck invites you to reserve your table for an unforgettable Thursday evening at Banyan Tree Dubai, where the art of dim sum meets the mastery of Chef Alvin Leung. Engage in a journey of culinary discovery and indulge in a night filled with exceptional food, delightful beverages, and the chic ambience of Demon Duck.

They’ve got a delectable sharing style Dim Sum menu inclusive of beverages!

Where? Banyan Tree Dubai

When? Available every Thursday

Time? 7 pm to 10 pm

Price? Soft beverage package for AED288 per person; House beverage package for AED428per person;Champagne package for AED688 per person

*For reservations, please call +971 (04) 5566466 or visit the Demon Duck reservations page.

2. Giggle through the weekend at Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee at Etihad Arena next week

Comedians Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee celebrate the success of their hit podcast, Bad Friends, with thrilling news—they’re hitting the road! Bad Friends showcases the dynamic and sometimes “contentious” relationship between Lee and Santino, providing audiences with a hilarious and entertaining glimpse into their world.

PLUS they have special guest- Shawn Chidiac!

Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee is coming to Abu Dhabi for the very first time as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Week on May 21, 2024.

Where? Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Time? Doors open at 18:30 and the event starts at 20:00

When? Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Book your tickets here!

1. Don’t miss the Theatre of Digital Art’s immersive tribute to Frida Kahlo

Theatre of Digital Art’s “Viva La Frida” is an immersive tribute to Frida Kahlo, running from May 8th to 31st. Dive into the life and art of this iconic 20th-century artist. Through TODA’s immersive experience, audiences can explore the most intimate moments of Kahlo’s life, from triumph to tragedy, expressed through her iconic art in 360°. From her renowned self-portraits to surrealistic depictions of pain and resilience, each brushstroke reveals untold stories of unyielding spirit and indomitable will.

Besides, ToDA also has some exclusively amazing shows coming up this weekend:

Back to Amy: Date & Time: May 18th | 8 pm

Dreams of Rumi: Date & Time: May 19th | 6 pm

Book your Frida Kahlo experience here

