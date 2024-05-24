WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Ways To Enjoy Your Time Off!

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

7. Swap, donate or pick up a new outfit at this Spring Cleaning

Spring has officially sprung, and it is the perfect time to declutter your wardrobe. Come down to the plaza in The Sustainable City – Dubai with your preloved clothes. You can swap them, donate them or pick up an outfit, with all proceeds going to charity. Also, in partnership with Spill The Bean – our award-winning coffee shop – you can take part in a workshop to turn used coffee beans into body scrub.

Spring Cleaning is a clothes decluttering drive with a focus on sustainability and circular economy practices. Organized in partnership with Thrift For Good and Spill The Bean.

Where? The Plaza in The Sustainable City

When? May 25

Time? 10 am – 1 pm

Price? DIY Workshop is 180AED including a free cup of coffee. Other activities are free.

6. The Dose by Silvena takes culinary wellness to new heights at SEVEN

At Seven, every detail has been meticulously crafted to nurture holistic well-being. Visionary Chef Silvena Rowe has curated a menu that celebrates the fusion of exceptional flavours and health-conscious ingredients. Each dish at The Dose is crafted with ingredients that not only tantalize the taste buds but also invigorate the senses.

The menu at The Dose reflects Chef Silvena’s innovative approach, blending traditional flavours with modern nutritional science to create a unique culinary narrative. From delicious breakfasts to mouth-watering desserts, smoothies, shakes and juices, everything is designed to optimize health and wellness. Experience the vibrant, delicious, and healthy celebration of food at The Dose by Silvena, where every dish is crafted with the intention to boost vitality and promote a flourishing life.

5. James Blunt is performing LIVE at the Coca-Cola Arena

Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter, James Blunt, takes centre stage for what promises to be a night to remember as part of his new album tour, ‘Who We Used To Be’.

The new tour is a journey through his musical evolution. His star-studded career has been defined by a series of hits and Dubai can expect to be serenaded to the hauntingly beautiful hit ‘You’re Beautiful’; the soulful ballad, ‘Goodbye My Lover’; the nostalgic ‘1973’ and many more including the new album’s first single, ‘Beside You’.

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? Friday, May 24 2024

Time? Show starts 9 pm

4. It’s peony season and you need a bouquet in your house ASAP!

Across the globe, mid-May to June mark the months when we can enjoy the beauty of the fluffiest flower – the peony! From breathtaking bouquets of peonies to diverse peony-inspired products including candles, cupcakes and cakes from local artisans, Flowwow is bringing only the best and brightest to your doorstep!

These bouquets are the perfect gifts for birthdays, the upcoming Eid-Al-Adha, or just a special surprise. They’re delivered fresh, and with the right kind of care can keep you smiling for days!

Check out the entire Peonymania collection here!

3. Curated Playlist’s Two-Week Pop-Up is back

The Founders of The Curated Playlist, Ingy Mansour and Ghalia Gharbawi, are thrilled to announce the second round of their pop-up venture after the success of their Ramadan pop up at Keturah Reserve. The Summer Shop will continue to provide equal opportunities for retail brands of all sizes in the region.

The Curated Playlist will have a wide selection of premier regional and global brands, spanning from Fine Jewelry, Ready-To-Wear Fashion, Homeware, Childrenswear, and delectable F&B Concepts. This carefully crafted lineup offers the customers an unparalleled shopping experience.

Where? Ritz Carlton Residences – Creekside by Keturah

When? May 17-19 and May 24-26

Time? 10 am to 8 pm

2. Win burgers for a year at The Stables’ Beer & Burger Festival!

Get ready for a feast like no other! The Stables, your favourite British gastropub, is throwing the ultimate Beer and Burger Festival from May 24 to June 8.

Participate in the epic Slider Burger Challenge, and you can win 52 FREE burgers throughout the span of a year! All you have to do is devour 3 classic beef sliders, 3 BBQ chicken sliders, 1 portion of beer-battered onion rings, 1 chocolate Guinness mousse cup, and 1 pint of beer of your choice. The quickest to complete the challenge, alone or with up to three friends, can claim free burgers for a year.

orrr pre-order the colossal burger, ‘The Tower Takedown,’ available in chicken or beef. This towering masterpiece features four layers of succulent beef or chicken patties, generously topped with cheese, and weighs about 1.4 kilos. Plus, it comes with a side portion of beer-battered onion rings for the ultimate indulgence. Priced at AED 149.

There are 8 new burgers, beer tasting stations, and so much more! Don’t miss out on the best British pub experience in town!

Where? The Stables Dubai, 32 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Trade Centre 1, Dubai When? May 24–June 8, 2024 Time? All Day Price? Starting from AED 99 Contact? 054 417 7028 or Website: The Stables Dubai

1. A cat adoption event happening every week in May

It’s the ultimate feline fiesta every weekend in May! Get ready to meet your purr-fect match at our cat adoption event, brought to you by Petooti and Pet Haus cattery. Explore an array of adorable cats, each ready to steal your heart and find their forever home. It’s your chance to cuddle, play, and connect with these amazing feline friends!

And here’s the cherry on top: if you opt to adopt through Petooti, enjoy exclusive discounts on premium cat supplies, boarding, and grooming services from Pet Haus! Don’t miss out on this pawsome opportunity to save a life and gain a lifetime of love!

Where? Pet Haus Cattery, SZR

When? Every Saturday and Sunday

Time? 8 am to 5 pm

