3 Reasons Why You Might Want To Pack And Move To Hatta

It’s a 90-minute drive from Dubai to this lush green and mountainous haven. Hatta, if you’ve never been to it is a gem tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the busy city.

Every adventure-loving person drives up to Hatta purely for the activities and at this time of year, it’s absolutely magical.

Hatta is the place to be for those who love hiking, mountain biking, and kayaking. But that’s not all, because the district is getting a revamp of sorts!

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, the Hatta Master Development Plan will seek to transform Hatta into an attractive local and international destination for business, investment and tourism in 2040.

Hatta is getting new cycling tracks, an express bus service, lakes and beaches, a souk and a lot more attractions

Hatta cares about the community and that’s why Dubai Police held a public meeting today

Dubai Police’s meeting earlier today was a success, to say the least! Held at Hatta Hall, the public meeting gave citizens and residents of Hatta a platform to engage with His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and his assistants, along with senior officers of Dubai Police, directly and transparently.

Communication is key in any relationship, even if that relationship is between officials and citizens. Hatta residents voiced their views, concerns and gave their suggestions which were promptly considered.

The takeaway from this meeting was exemplary

Here are some of the key topics that were discussed or seen in the meeting:

Roads and safety

Parents and guardians were told to put emphasis on road safety and avoid having youths driving cars and motorcycles recklessly and supervising little ones playing outside. Residents were also warned about the dangers of illegally modified vehicles.

Senior Citizens

Many were present and shared their thoughts with the police. They praised the initiative and thanked officials for giving them the chance to voice their opinions.

Hatta’s first policewoman

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri honoured Hatta’s community members who contributed to the safety and security of the city, including retired policewoman Fatima Salem Khalfan, the first female officer to join the Hatta Police Station.

The ultimate takeaway from this is that Hatta is proving more and more that it’s an ideal place to live, not just because it’s a haven for adventurers, but because its leaders give a platform for its citizens.