A Resident Shared The Story Of A Very Kind Encounter With Dubai Police

There’s no question that Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world and the people are, for the most part, very friendly and welcoming. The Dubai Police deserve their own round of applause for helping keep this city a peaceful haven for its residents.

As a resident, you genuinely feel the care that the police have for the people who live here.

A Dubai resident shared a story about his encounter with the police on LinkedIn

David goes for a run at around 4:30 am and one morning, he sees a police car parked just outside the entrance. As he passed by the officer said “good morning, have a nice run.”

On his way back the same officer got out of the car and handed David a bottle of water and said “summer is coming, you need to stay hydrated”

Name a kinder gesture! How sweet of the police to be so considerate and give a runner a bottle of water? It’s just one of the many reasons you might love Dubai.

