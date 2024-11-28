Don’t Skip This Low Down On Amazon’s BIGGEST White Friday Sale

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
It’s time to save big!
Shoppers can explore millions of deals and discounts from top local and international brands, including deals from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon.ae Global Store. Brands including Philips, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Nike, Lego, and many others will be discounted on amazon.ae, making it the perfect time to snag gifts or stock up on essentials for the festive season.
Skip the talk- Check it out NOW!
Look forward to major savings on Amazon Devices, headphones, kitchen appliances, and beauty products. Flexible payment options, including Buy Now, Pay Later and 0% bank installment plans for eligible purchases, make shopping even easier.
Not a Prime member? Join for just AED 16/month or AED 140/year to unlock even more savings. Prime continues to be the best way to enjoy Amazon with customers enjoying year-round shopping and entertainment benefits including free delivery, early access to deals, free international delivery from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon.ae Global Store, Amazon Fresh, Prime Video and Prime Gaming.
View this post on Instagram
Get instant additional discounts with Mastercard, ADCB, HSBC, and Emirates Islamic cards.
Don’t miss out—download the Amazon app or visit www.amazon.ae/whitefriday to make the most of this year’s biggest sale event! Alexa users can even ask, “Alexa, when is White Friday?” to stay in the loop.
Let the shopping spree begin!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service