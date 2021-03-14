There's An Arabic Fitness And Fashion-Focused Guide For Men That You Need To Follow

A new trend-focused Arabic magazine for men is making waves.

AnaSharqi inspires Middle Eastern Men to be fit and fashionable, it’s the first online Arabic magazine of its kind, propelled forward by its passionate founder, journalist and influencer Emile Zarife.

Zarife is a health and fitness influencer with 40k followers and the website he created is a hub devoted to content for men interested in fashion, grooming, fitness, cars and travel.

Men take notes! AnaSharqi is your go-to guide for all things trendy in the region

This is the story of how it came about.