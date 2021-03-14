د . إAEDSRر . س

There's An Arabic Fitness And Fashion-Focused Guide For Men That You Need To Follow

A new trend-focused Arabic magazine for men is making waves.

AnaSharqi inspires Middle Eastern Men to be fit and fashionable, it’s the first online Arabic magazine of its kind, propelled forward by its passionate founder, journalist and influencer Emile Zarife.

Zarife is a health and fitness influencer with 40k followers and the website he created is a hub devoted to content for men interested in fashion, grooming, fitness, cars and travel.

Men take notes! AnaSharqi is your go-to guide for all things trendy in the region

This is the story of how it came about.

AnaSharqi.Com is a digital magazine made for fashion-forward men right here in Dubai

AnaSharqui highlights new fashion and fitness trends all the time, AnaSharqui (“Ana” means “I” and “Sharqi” means “Orient”) is a collaboration of old-meets-new; health and fashion trends for the Middle Eastern man who stays true to his roots.

It’s super visual, with a slick layout and updated regularly – see it here.

 

It’s a home for quality content and aims to inspire Middle Eastern men with fitness and fashion tips while staying true to Middle Eastern heritage, values and traditions

The page creator was once nominated as one of the best dressed Middle East men by Esquire Magazine, also an ambassador for Dubai Fitness Challenge, Emile still uses his platform, posting motivational content to inspire his online community

 

For fitness and fashion tips for men BOOKMARK this page!

You can also check out regular fitness updates on Instagram here

 

