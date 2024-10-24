Batter Up! Dubai Set To Host The Region’s Biggest Baseball Showdown

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Baseball United is making history AGAIN by hosting the region’s largest and most competitive national team baseball tournament ever. The strongest national baseball teams from the Middle East and South Asia are coming to Dubai to compete and showcase their skills in an epic battle for the 2024 Baseball United Arab Classic!
This thrilling tournament kicks off on Thursday, November 7th, and wraps up with an epic championship game on Sunday, November 10th at the new BU Ballpark at The Sevens. Whether you’re an early bird who wants to catch the morning games or you’re in it for the primetime action, there’s a schedule packed with games for everyone to enjoy.
Tickets available now, exclusively on Platinumlist.
It’s time to step up to the plate and support your favourite team! The nine participating nations represent a total population of over 2 BILLION people. The teams will be split into two Groups. Group A will include India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the UAE; Group B will include Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Palestine. So, in other words, this tournament is bound to deliver home-run moments and nail-biting finishes.
Thursday, November 7th, 2024
Friday, November 8th, 2024
Saturday, November 9th, 2024
Sunday, November 10th, 2024 (Final Day Showdown!)
Seating is available in two sections: Infield Boxes and Diamond Club VIP. Infield Boxes are situated along the first and third base lines. Diamond Club seats are behind Homeplate and include access to the Diamond Club VIP tent for free food, free soft drinks, and access to a premium VIP bar.
