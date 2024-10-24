Batter Up! Dubai Set To Host The Region’s Biggest Baseball Showdown

Baseball United is making history AGAIN by hosting the region’s largest and most competitive national team baseball tournament ever. The strongest national baseball teams from the Middle East and South Asia are coming to Dubai to compete and showcase their skills in an epic battle for the 2024 Baseball United Arab Classic!

For the first time, teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Palestine, and the newly formed UAE national team are bringing their teams to the field in Dubai!

This thrilling tournament kicks off on Thursday, November 7th, and wraps up with an epic championship game on Sunday, November 10th at the new BU Ballpark at The Sevens. Whether you’re an early bird who wants to catch the morning games or you’re in it for the primetime action, there’s a schedule packed with games for everyone to enjoy.

Tickets available now, exclusively on Platinumlist.

Tickets are on sale now starting at only AED 49!

It’s time to step up to the plate and support your favourite team! The nine participating nations represent a total population of over 2 BILLION people. The teams will be split into two Groups. Group A will include India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the UAE; Group B will include Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Palestine. So, in other words, this tournament is bound to deliver home-run moments and nail-biting finishes.

Here’s a sneak peek at the schedule, so you can touch base with all the action:

Thursday, November 7th, 2024

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM: Afghanistan vs India

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM: Bangladesh vs Pakistan

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM: India vs UAE

3:30 PM – 5:30 PM: Sri Lanka vs Saudi Arabia

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Nepal vs Palestine

8:30 PM – 10:30 PM: UAE vs Pakistan

Friday, November 8th, 2024

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Saudi Arabia vs Nepal

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Afghanistan vs UAE

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Palestine vs Sri Lanka

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM: Pakistan vs India

Saturday, November 9th, 2024

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM: Nepal vs Sri Lanka

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM: UAE vs Bangladesh

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Saudi Arabia vs Palestine

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM: India vs Bangladesh

Sunday, November 10th, 2024 (Final Day Showdown!)

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM: Quarterfinal 1

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Quarterfinal 2

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Semifinal 1

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Semifinal 2

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM: Championship

More fun deets

Seating is available in two sections: Infield Boxes and Diamond Club VIP. Infield Boxes are situated along the first and third base lines. Diamond Club seats are behind Homeplate and include access to the Diamond Club VIP tent for free food, free soft drinks, and access to a premium VIP bar.

Pricing for Infield Box seats is AED 49 for Morning Sessions, and AED 79 for Evening Sessions.

Pricing for Diamond Club seats begin at AED 99 for Morning Sessions, and AED 249 for Evening Sessions.