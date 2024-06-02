Brace Yourselves Guys Because Dubai’s About To Get Hotter

Everyone knows that Dubai’s summer heat can get pretty intense! 🌞

When the temperatures soar, hitting those scorching highs, most residents prefer to stay indoors, enjoying the cool AC. It’s all about finding ways to beat the heat and stay comfy, and that means either chilling at home or hitting the malls!

Dubai is expected to witness temperatures between 30 to 40 degrees all week!

According to recent weather updates on weather.com, temperatures in the bustling city of UAE are not backing down from 30 degrees! The highs will reach around 40 while the lows are hanging around 30 degrees all week. This means a lot of indoor activity and minimal outings during lunch break.

More like this

Some tips to stay extra cool this summer 👀

Because Dubai can get EXTRA hot in the summer, with temperatures peaking at 50 degrees, these tips are a must-save for some cool yet cautious summer vibes.