Circle Mall Has Gone All Out To Create Magic This Holiday Season!

From December 13 to 29, Circle Mall is taking holiday vibes to the next level during the Dubai Shopping Festival. Imagine this: a cozy, twinkling setup with festive decorations, fun-filled workshops, and a whole lot of holiday cheer. It’s the kind of place where even your social feed can’t resist snapping.
Dive into hands-on activities like painting nutcrackers, building gingerbread stick houses, or creating modern Christmas terrariums. Want something totally cool? Marbled nail polish tree ornaments and snow globe crafting are here to give you Pinterest-worthy moments. And yep, it’s all FREE!
Here’s what’s on the plan:
This isn’t just about the crafts—it’s about making memories with your family that count. Santa’s got his meet-and-greet game strong, ready to hear those holiday wishes and sprinkle some extra joy. Bring the little ones, let them sew their own cloth snowmen or design festive bracelets, while you soak in the holiday spirit.
Mark your calendars, grab your crew, and head to Circle Mall for an unforgettable dose of festive fun! The workshops run daily from 2 PM to 10 PM—don’t miss it!
