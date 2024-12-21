Circle Mall Has Gone All Out To Create Magic This Holiday Season!

Looking for the ultimate holiday hangout? Circle Mall is turning into a festive wonderland from December 13 to 29, and trust us, you don’t want to miss this! With free workshops, dazzling décor, and a chance to meet Santa himself, it’s the perfect spot to soak up the holiday vibes, snap some Insta-worthy pics, and create unforgettable memories with your family!

Get creative and craft your way into the holiday spirit

The festive schedule is jam-packed!

From December 13 to 29, Circle Mall is taking holiday vibes to the next level during the Dubai Shopping Festival. Imagine this: a cozy, twinkling setup with festive decorations, fun-filled workshops, and a whole lot of holiday cheer. It’s the kind of place where even your social feed can’t resist snapping.

Dive into hands-on activities like painting nutcrackers, building gingerbread stick houses, or creating modern Christmas terrariums. Want something totally cool? Marbled nail polish tree ornaments and snow globe crafting are here to give you Pinterest-worthy moments. And yep, it’s all FREE!

Here’s what’s on the plan:

Color Your Nutcracker : Add your own artistic flair to a classic nutcracker.

: Add your own artistic flair to a classic nutcracker. Modern Christmas Terrarium : Craft a stylish festive terrarium that’s totally Insta-worthy.

: Craft a stylish festive terrarium that’s totally Insta-worthy. Gingerbread Stick House Building : Decorate a gingerbread house for some sweet, holiday fun.

: Decorate a gingerbread house for some sweet, holiday fun. Marbled Nail Polish Tree Ornaments : Design ornaments with a modern marbled twist.

: Design ornaments with a modern marbled twist. Holiday Door Hanger : Create a festive door hanger to welcome the season in style.

: Create a festive door hanger to welcome the season in style. Festive Bracelet Making : Design chic bracelets perfect for holiday vibes.

: Design chic bracelets perfect for holiday vibes. Snow Globe Crafting : Make your own magical snow globe to cherish forever.

: Make your own magical snow globe to cherish forever. Festive Scrabble Letter Ornaments : Personalize your ornaments with a creative Scrabble touch.

: Personalize your ornaments with a creative Scrabble touch. Cloth Snowman Creation: Sew and decorate your own adorable snowman.

Santa’s waiting, and your kids will love it

The important bits

This isn’t just about the crafts—it’s about making memories with your family that count. Santa’s got his meet-and-greet game strong, ready to hear those holiday wishes and sprinkle some extra joy. Bring the little ones, let them sew their own cloth snowmen or design festive bracelets, while you soak in the holiday spirit.

Mark your calendars, grab your crew, and head to Circle Mall for an unforgettable dose of festive fun! The workshops run daily from 2 PM to 10 PM—don’t miss it!