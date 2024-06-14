Discover Unisat Ajman: Your Ultimate Destination for Long Weekend Deals!
It’s DEALS galore over in Ajman! Unisat Ajman is one of the most well-known bottle shops in the UAE is slashing prices and offering unmatched deals throughout the month of June! If you’ve got the time and the ride, head on over to UNISAT Ajman and get your hands on hard-to-find bevvies. We’re talking vino bundles to a huge selection of spirits, those are the deals you’ll be raving about to your mates.
And you know what’s the best part? You don’t need a liquor license to shop here
Wanna know why you should shop in bulk? Because UNISAT make it convenient and affordable!
Spend AED 500 or more and receive extra drinks for FREE! The more you spend, the higher the rewards you get. Here are some of their best offerings…
- Case of beverages and get 6 pack cooler bag Free (exclusive for a certain liquor)
- Buy 2 bottles of liquor, stand a chance to win exciting prices like Samsung TV, JBL headphone, earbuds, sound bar etc.
- Buy a Bottles of liquor to Get a Passport Holder Free.
- Buy Twin Pack of liquor and Get 2 Glasses Complimentary.
- Buy Twin pack of liquor & 2 Drink Holder Floaties Free.
- Buy Twin pack of liquor and get another Free.
- Great deals on vinos: The store provides excellent discounts on vinos, making it an ideal destination for wine enthusiasts.
- WoW vinos on Wednesday: Up to 20% off on selected grape.
- SALE: Buy Cases of vinos (6 bottles) starting from AED108 only!
- SALE: Buy a bottle of vino starting from AED20
The important bits
Open 7 days a week
Call (+971) 56 119 9527 / (+971) 56 119 9520 for more deets.
FREE home delivery is available in Ajman on orders above AED200 (orders will be accepted until 11pm for same-day delivery).
Google Maps right here – Unisat Ajman location
Follow their IG for daily updates on comps and giveaways here!