Get Ready For High-Energy Futsal Showdowns As The New Season Kicks Off With Top-Tier Teams

The UAE Football Federation has officially announced the schedule for the 2024-2025 season, with matches kicking off on October 5.

This season is set to bring fierce competition among league teams, including established names like Shabab Al Ahli, Ittihad Kalba, Al Bataeh, Mleeha, Dibba Al Hisn, and Al Hamriyah. Adding to the excitement, new challengers Al Mooj, Al Yarmouk, GDRFA Dubai, and Fleetwood United are joining the race, making the battle for the top spots even more intense.

Al Bataeh Club’s triumph last season showcased their outstanding team synergy, with key players stepping up at crucial moments, demonstrating not only individual brilliance but also a collective resilience that guided them to victory.

