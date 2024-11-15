Get Set For An Electrifying Season: UAE Volleyball Men’s League Kicks Off!

Volleyball Men League Kicks Off!

The eagerly awaited UAE Volleyball League is set to begin soon, bringing excitement to volleyball fans across the nation. Announced by the Federation on November 15, the league will feature top teams from across the country competing for the championship title.

The tournament will follow a structured competition system and is scheduled to conclude on March 11, 2025, promising months of thrilling volleyball action for fans and athletes alike.

All the deets you need to know

Nine teams, including Baniyas, Al Jazira, Al Ain, Al Wasl, Al Wahda, Ajman, Al Nasr, Hatta, and Shabab Al Ahli, will compete for the league title in a two-stage format. In the first stage, all teams will play each other twice to establish their rankings from first to ninth.

The second stage will split the teams based on these rankings: the top four will enter an elimination round to determine the league champion, while teams ranked fifth through ninth will compete to finalize their standings.

This season’s tournament promises to be highly competitive, as every team has reinforced its lineup with top-tier talent in a bid for the championship title.

This season's tournament promises to be highly competitive, as every team has reinforced its lineup with top-tier talent in a bid for the championship title.