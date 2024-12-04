Join This Challenge To WIN A University Scholarship!

You Can Unleash Your Eco-Innovation Superpowers With The Green Genius Challenge!

Calling all high schoolers in Dubai (16-18 years old)! Get ready to get creative and make the world a greener place. It’s time to join the Green Genius Challenge: Eco-Appliance Edition, brought to you by University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai and BSH Home Appliances Middle East.

This is your chance to rethink everyday home appliances to save energy, reduce water use, and boost efficiency. Not only will you showcase your ideas, but you could also win epic prizes, like a University of Europe scholarship and Bosch appliances! No engineering skills needed, just great ideas!

What’s the Challenge?

Your help is needed to make everyday appliances (think dishwashers, fridges, washing machines) more eco-friendly. How can they save energy and water while still being easy to use? As simple ideas often make the biggest difference, the jury evaluates creativity, feasibility, and sustainability impact, not just technical complexity.

How to enter?

To enter, submit a 2-minute video explaining your appliance idea and how it saves energy or water. Be sure to cover:

Purpose: How does your idea work to conserve resources?

How does your idea work to conserve resources? Features: What makes it unique and sustainable?

What makes it unique and sustainable? Impact: What problem does it solve?

What problem does it solve? Plan: How can it be made real?

How can it be made real? Creativity: What makes your idea stand out?

You can also send supporting docs (sketches, plans, etc.) to GreenGeniusChallenge@ue-germany.com. The deadline is January 3rd, so get moving!

What are the prizes?

1st Place: UE Dubai Scholarship & Bosch Home Appliances (Washing Machine, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Cooker)

2nd Place: UE Dubai Scholarship & either a Dishwasher or Washing Machine

3rd Place: Bosch Small Appliance Set (Toaster, Kettle, Cordless Vacuum Cleaner)

Winners will be announced on February 4th, UAE National Environment Day.

This is your chance to show off your creativity, win a scholarship, and make a real difference for the planet. Plus, you’ll get to share your ideas with experts like the Green Sheikh!