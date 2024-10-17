CONFIRMED: The Las Vegas Sphere Is Coming To Abu Dhabi!

Abu Dhabi Will Be Home To World’s Second Sphere!

Sphere Entertainment Co. and the Department of Culture and Tourism announced that they are working together to build the world’s second Sphere and Abu Dhabi will be the location!

This fascinating entertainment project has a capacity for up to 20,000 people and is expected to be a major year-round draw for both residents and visitors from around the world, offering opportunities to experience events, concerts, and shows like never before in an unforgettable and revolutionary setting.

This partnership aligns with the Department of Culture and Tourism’s 2030 Tourism Strategy and it will establish Abu Dhabi as a prominent centre for culture and innovation.

According to James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman of Sphere Entertainment, “The vision for Sphere has always included a global network of venues, and today’s announcement is a significant milestone toward that goal.”

The first Sphere opened in Las Vegas in September of 2023 and it has now become a new Las Vegas landmark

Expect a jam-packed schedule of events and incredible visuals

It is a venue where the best artists, creators, and technologists create extraordinary shows that take storytelling to a new level. The technologies incorporated in the venue ignite the senses and enable audiences to share experiences at a level that has never been seen before.

The “Abu Dhabi Sphere” does not have a decided construction or opening date yet, but the project is confirmed to be happening.

You can follow Sphere Abu Dhabi for updates right here!