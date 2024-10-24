Mina Cup UAE Is Back… And It’s Time To Unleash The Future Football Stars!

The Mina Cup UAE Qualifiers 2024 are heating up, drawing the region’s most promising young football talent into the spotlight!

Held from Friday 25 October 2024 to Sunday 3 November 2024, at the JA Sports Centre, the tournament will include five age groups and 16 teams per age group (Under 12, Under 13, Under 14, Under 15, Under 16).

This tournament serves as a gateway for youth teams from the Middle East and North Africa to secure their spot in the prestigious Mina Cup finals, where they’ll compete with top-tier teams from around the world.

Set against the backdrop of the UAE’s booming football culture, the qualifiers promise fierce competition, electrifying goals, and unforgettable moments on the pitch.

From tactical brilliance to dazzling footwork, the teams are leaving it all on the field as they chase their dreams of global recognition.

With scouts and football enthusiasts watching closely, the Mina Cup is not just a tournament—it’s a launchpad for the region’s next football stars.

Who will rise to the challenge and earn a place in the Mina Cup finals? Stay tuned as the journey unfolds, showcasing the heart and passion of young footballers eager to make their mark!

Stay in the game with the UAE Mina Cup Qualifiers! Watch all the action, live and exclusive, only on Smashi TV. Download the Smashi app NOW and never miss this moment.