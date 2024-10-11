There’s An Epic Murder Mystery Night Happening In Dubai

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
The night is expected to be as twisted as it is entertaining with a storyline centred around the reviving of the beloved “Creepy Cookie” family, only to send them back to the grave in the most humorous yet morbid way.
The storyline begins at an annual family reunion where an accident occurs leaving all characters as well as the audience in a mysterious void causing them to spend the rest of the night trying to save themselves from a deadly curse.
In this experience you are not just an observer, instead you will be immersed as active participants in the unfolding drama of the intensely amusing plot, through playing games and uncovering clues.
As you are uncovering these clues you will also get to uncover an Addams’ Family inspired four-course meal, designed specifically to add on to the creepy energy and sinister feel of the night.
The show is held at the Flashback Speakeasy and will run its dark yet comedic course all the way from October to November every Thursday and it’s guaranteed to be unforgettable.
What: The Addams’ Potion Party at Flashback Speakeasy, Paramount Hotel Dubai
Where: Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge, Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Date & Timings: Every Thursday from October to November (Limited Time) | 8 PM to 11 PM
Dress Code: Spooky, Addams Family relatives’ outfits recommended
Pricing: AED 399 Soft Package | AED 449 House Package | AED 599 Bubbly Package
For Booking: Book directly via WhatsApp or call +971 55 180 7559
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service