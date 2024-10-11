There’s An Epic Murder Mystery Night Happening In Dubai

The Paramount Hotel in Dubai is hosting a murder mystery dinner themed around “The Addams’ Potion Party” in honour of spooky season

The night is expected to be as twisted as it is entertaining with a storyline centred around the reviving of the beloved “Creepy Cookie” family, only to send them back to the grave in the most humorous yet morbid way.

The storyline begins at an annual family reunion where an accident occurs leaving all characters as well as the audience in a mysterious void causing them to spend the rest of the night trying to save themselves from a deadly curse.

Enjoy a spooky themed four-course meal as you uncover the mystery of the night

In this experience you are not just an observer, instead you will be immersed as active participants in the unfolding drama of the intensely amusing plot, through playing games and uncovering clues.

As you are uncovering these clues you will also get to uncover an Addams’ Family inspired four-course meal, designed specifically to add on to the creepy energy and sinister feel of the night.

The show is held at the Flashback Speakeasy and will run its dark yet comedic course all the way from October to November every Thursday and it’s guaranteed to be unforgettable.

Important Clues:

What: The Addams’ Potion Party at Flashback Speakeasy, Paramount Hotel Dubai

Where: Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge, Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Date & Timings: Every Thursday from October to November (Limited Time) | 8 PM to 11 PM

Dress Code: Spooky, Addams Family relatives’ outfits recommended

Pricing: AED 399 Soft Package | AED 449 House Package | AED 599 Bubbly Package

For Booking: Book directly via WhatsApp or call +971 55 180 7559