The Dubai Office Name Challenge: Can You Actually Pronounce Your Colleague’s Names

Dubai is a melting pot of cultures. You’re more likely to meet someone from a country you didn’t even know existed in Dubai than in any other city in the world. That is a bold statement, but it’s quite true.

Dubai is so diverse that if you grew up here, you already know bits of trivia from other countries. You can identify where people are from based on their accents, language, food, clothes and names. Speaking of names…

Although you may know where someone’s from based on their name, you might not be an expert on pronunciation. There’s always this one kid in class or coworker you can never quite pronounce their name correctly.

Lovin Dubai took on the challenge and is inviting you to try to pronounce the hardest names of the people in your office or classroom

Here’s how Lovin Dubai did on this challenge (mind you, they’ve worked with these people for years, so it’s a little embarrassing)!

You work with these people every day, but can you actually say their names 🤪

The Dubai Office Name Challenge: 👉Find the hardest names among your colleagues 👉Ask people to pronounce them 👉Tag us ☺️#OfficeNameChallenge #dubai #lovindubai pic.twitter.com/kq9006ZQLo — Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) January 6, 2023

