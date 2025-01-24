Round 3 Kicks Off Tomorrow! Get Ready For Ultimate Drifting Action LIVE On Smashi TV!

Get ready for the ultimate thrill ride!

Round 3 of the Emirates Drifting Championship is kicking off TOMORROW, January 25, 2025, at the legendary Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, and it’s going to be a show you won’t want to miss.

Hold on tight because the action is coming straight to your screens via Smashi TV

You can stream all the heart-pumping moments LIVE right from home! Whether you’re a die-hard drifting fan or just love the rush of high-speed, tire-screeching action, this is the event for you!

Missed Round 2? No worries! Thanks to Smashi TV, you can still catch up on all the epic moments from the previous round by watching it right here.

You definitely don’t want to miss the insane drifts and jaw-dropping stunts that went down!

But now, it’s time to set your sights on Round 3

The drivers are gearing up to take their skills to the next level, and fans can’t wait to see who’ll dominate the track. Will the reigning champions keep their title, or will a new challenger rise to the top?

And don’t forget, Round 4 is just around the corner on February 8, 2025, so the excitement never stops!