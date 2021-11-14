9 ICONIC Dubai Locations That Are A Must Visit

Dubai is a treasure trove of enigmatic landmarks, iconic locations and entertaining to adrenaline-pumping activities. The city has such an incredible mix of culture, innovation, technology and modernism that it steals your heart from the moment you set foot here.

Keeping you in mind, Rove Hotels have set bases across the city at 9 central locations to make your visit a piece of cake. Depending on the type of vacay/staycay you’re looking for, Rove Hotels have something for all needs. E.g. beachy staycay? Book at Rove La Mer Beach. Visiting Expo 2020? Book at Rove EXPO 2020, right at the heart of the event. A shopping trip? Then Rove Downtown would be your best bet.

The hotels are equipped with ultra-modern amenities, are centrally located and offer spacious fammy-friendly rooms all for really affordable rates!

So here are 9 iconic Dubai locations that you must add to your bucket list… (where accommodation is just a hop skip and jump away)

9. Dubai Parks and Resorts

Stay, play and dine with the convenience of a hotel right on site!

If you’re looking to vacay away with the fam and enjoy Dubai’s most thrilling family destination, Dubai Parks and Resorts, home to three world-class theme parks, as well as a water park then Rove At The Park is deffo one to book.

Shopping and entertainment are just a short drive away, with Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah within easy reach. The Outlet Village is just a 5-minute walk away. Book here.

8. Dubai Creek

Dubai Creek has the hearts of locals and residents alike. It’s literally the ‘old meets new Dubai vibe’ of the location that’ll have you feeling energised and reconnected to the simpler times. Experience Dubai from the heart of the city’s maritime heritage, explore nearby traditional souks and cafés whilst you connect with your work buds.

Speaking of which, Rove City Centre provides comfortable yet functional spaces for events that can be customised to meet your social and business needs – with easy access to Dubai International Airport.

Book here.

7. City Walk

Booking in a stay ahead of a highly-anticipated concert at the Coca-Cola Arena?

Chilling with the gang at City Walk’s popular urban destination and wanna keep the night going?

Then Rove City Walk is here for you! For a comfy night stay at affordable rates, enjoy friendly, fuss-free service and comfy rooms with everything you really need for urban exploration and none of the fluff.

Book here.

6. Downtown Dubai

If you’re in Dubai then shopppinggg in Downtown Dubai is a GIVEN. Period.

Even if shopping ain’t part of the plan, just visiting or residing Downtown, is experiencing the best of the city, hands-down.

Located at the doorstep of Downtown Dubai, Rove Downtown is just a few steps away from Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall: The world’s largest shopping and entertainment destination.

Book here.

5. Dubai Marina

When you think of Dubai’s MOST vibrant neighbourhood… you think DUBAI MARINA. Duh.

Just a few minutes away from JBR, Bluewaters Island, Palm Jumeirah, the Marina Mall, JLT – Dubai Marina is an all-rounder-hub. From leisure to business, it’s all here TBH.

Rove Dubai Marina is in close proximity to the beach and is just steps away from the marina promenade.

Book here.

4. EXPO 2020 Dubai

Coming down to the city to visit EXPO 2020, then consider STAYING at Expo. Book your room at Rove EXPO 2020, the only hotel on site and experience any of the 60 daily shows across the colossal purpose-built 4.38 sqkm park.

Let’s be real, with over 190 pavilions, 60+ daily shows, and lots of amazing food outlets cannot be covered in one day so you’ll definitely want a place to rest your head for the night and keep the tour going. Rove Hotels are synonymous with offering up a place to meet, dine, work and rest in a seriously cool setting… and this new build is no different. The hotel is inviting you to come to learn, connect, share and innovate, from the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Book here.

3. Bur Dubai

Bur Dubai is home to Wafi Mall, high-tech hospitals and medical teaching centres, luxury dining outlets, Dubai Frame, Dubai Dolphinarium and so many other fascinating destinations.

With its close proximity to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Festival City, and Garhoud – Dubai’s key business districts and world-famous entertainment attractions, Rove Healthcare City gives you easy access to Dubai’s best business and leisure hubs. PLUS, it’s located super close to the red metro line.

Book here.

2. La Mer

La Mer may just be one of Dubai’s most bustling and exciting locations that’ll give you MAJOR Miami vibes.

And to make your visit conveninent.com, opt to stay at Dubai’s eclectic La Mer Beach, where the surf meets the city. Bask in the sun, swim at the beach, visit a water park and explore trendy restaurants along the artful boardwalk, the location makes exploring the historic Jumeirah neighbourhood just such a breeze.

Book here.

1. World Trade Centre

Dubai World Trade Centre: THE hub of all things business. From exhibitions and events to concerts and showcases, everything trade, business, and conference take place right here.

Make your work visits a breezy sitch by booking your stay at the Rove Trade Centre that’s just a 10-minute drive away from Downtown Dubai and City Walk. It’s Dubai’s ultimate hub for work, play and urban exploration.

Book here.

