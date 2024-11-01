South Korea’s Oldest Orchestra Makes Its Debut In Abu Dhabi!

Lovers of the classics assemble, one of Asia’s leading orchestras is coming to Abu Dhabi this November!

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra is set to make its exciting debut at Emirates Palace on November 7 and 8

This legendary orchestra, the oldest in South Korea, is bringing a spectacular program led by the renowned conductor Jaap van Zweden.

One of Asia’s top orchestras brings with it the stars of the industry

They’ll perform Shostakovich’s 5th Symphony in D Minor on the first night. The incredible violinist Sarah Chang will join them and dazzle the audience with Sibelius’ Violin Concerto in D Minor.

If you haven’t heard Sarah after her debut at the age of eight, prepare to be blown away by her emotional depth and virtuosity!

Then, for night two, the orchestra returns with another treat, featuring rising star In Mo Yang on the violin.

Under the baton of van Zweden, they’ll perform Bruch’s Violin Concerto, a true gem in the classical repertoire and one of the most famous compositions worldwide.

Presented by Abu Dhabi Classics, this event is all about boosting the emirate’s reputation as a UNESCO-designated “City of Music”

With more globally-acclaimed performances on the horizon, this is just the beginning of an incredible musical journey in Abu Dhabi! So grab your tickets and get ready for a night of classical music!

Important bits

When: November 7-8, 8pm (doors open at 7pm)

Where: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Price: starting AED 150

Book November 7 and November 8 tickets now!