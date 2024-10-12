Embrace Royalty This Diwali With A Collection That Celebrates Modern-Day Queens

You are a queen and it’s time you got the jewels to prove it!

Tanishq’s newly launched Diwali collection, Nav Raani, is a tribute to the strength and elegance of modern-day queens (like you!). Drawing inspiration from the regal heritage of India’s past, the collection seamlessly blends traditional royal designs with contemporary sensibilities.

Each piece is carefully crafted to reflect the grace and power of queens, offering a timeless appeal that suits the grandeur of Diwali celebrations. From intricate gold work to delicate diamond embellishments, Nav Raani embraces the spirit of luxury, making it a perfect addition to the festive season.

The Nav Raani collection is only available for a limited time from October 15 to 31

AKA, you need to indulge in these exclusive designs ASAP.

Tanishq has meticulously designed this collection to cater to the modern woman who embraces her heritage while making bold, individualistic choices. With a range of exquisite pieces, from statement necklaces to intricately designed earrings, this collection is perfect for those looking to add a touch of royalty to their festive wardrobe. And yes, they work as the ideal Diwali gift too!

Psst…Tanishq is also offering a variety of festive deals with the Nav Raani collection

In the UAE, enjoy 100% off making charges on gold and diamond jewellery, plus free gold coins—a fantastic opportunity to treat yourself while saving!

For Qatar and Oman customers, Tanishq has a special offer of free gold coins, making it a great time to enhance your collection.