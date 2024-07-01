Emirates Is Increasing Maternity Leaves And Salaries From July

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO and founder of the Emirates Group, emirates employees will be given a 4% increase in their basic salary.

Emirates employees will be entitled to a 4% increase in transportation allowance

They’ll also be given a 10 to 15% increase in subsistence and accommodation allowances. UAE nationals’ allowances will also increase.

But that’s not that! Emirates is also extending maternity and paternity leaves

Emirates is extending the paid maternity leave from 60 to 90 days and is increasing the breastfeeding break period for new mothers from 1 to 2 hours a day! The paid parental leave will also be extended from 5 to 10 working days.

The education support allowance will also be increased by 10% starting September 1, 2024.