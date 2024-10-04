Bubble Planet Is Bringing The Viral “Kidulting” Magic To Abu Dhabi!

You’ve seen it ALL OVER the ‘gram, and we are now buzzing to announce that Bubble Planet is making its way to Abu Dhabi this December!

Following its world premiere in Milan and expansion into Los Angeles, London, and Singapore, the one-and-only Bubble Planet is on its way.

Tickets will be on sale from Tuesday, October 8, but you can join the waiting list right here!

Unleash your inner kiddo and escape into a vibrant, whimsical world of bubbles where you can let your imagination soar. This interactive experience invites you to engage your senses as you explore fantastical landscapes and dive into imaginary metaverses packed with unique optical illusions and heaps of photo ops. It’s going to be a blast!

‘Cus we all want to act like kids sometimes… this takes ‘kidulting’ to a wholeeeee other level

10 themed rooms and one enormous ball pit

Game face on! You’ll hop between 10 uniquely themed rooms, each more exciting than the last. Imagine splashing around in an enormous bubble bath ball pit, diving into a virtual reality room, exploring an undersea LED paradise, and getting lost in an endless infinity experience!

This journey is all about connecting with your emotions and marvelling at mind-bending concepts. With a dazzling mix of colours, lasers, lights, and bubbles, plus some amazing 360-degree projection technology, you’re in for a dreamy experience.And guess what? This magical adventure is perfect for ALL ages!

The important bits

Where? Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island

When? Opening date: December 15th 2024

How much? Tickets will be available for purchase at bubble-planet.com with prices starting at AED95 for adults and AED75 for children. Psst! You can join the early bird waiting list right here!

You’ll also find tickets on Fever’s marketplace and Platinumlist.net from October 8