Dubai’s Ultimate Christmas Jumper Bash Is Here!

Get ready to jingle and mingle… It’s time to pull out your favourite Christmas jumper out of the cupboard…

BOOM BATTLE BAR and Lovin Dubai are teaming up to create Dubai’s ultimate Christmas Jumper Party that’s going to be ooooozing in Christmas spirit!

Did you even celebrate Christmas if you didn’t pop on a terribly-awesome Christmas jumper?! This night out is perfect for a holiday gathering with your office work besties, or your Dubai family… Think games, amazing Christmas jumpers (old and new!), prizes and a whopper night out.

Psst, if you’re wearing a Christmas Jumper, you’ll get one drink on house!

The party kicks off at 8pm on December 13 and runs until late, and Christmas costumes are most definitely recommended! Enjoy mouthwatering street food like chicken wings and loaded nachos, all while sipping on creative cocktails like the signature BOOM Punch or Spiced Mango Margaritasss.

And it’s all happening at Boom Battle Bar – a place where you can drink, dance, play and eat, aaall in one spot. There’s even going to be exclusive holiday-themed drinks, and a menu full of Christmas-inspired dishes! Whether you’re challenging your friends to Augmented Reality Darts or having a blast with Crazier Golf, this night is sure to be exciting and full of surprises.

Grab your best Christmas cossie and get in line for the ultimate Christmas jumper party in Dubai

via GIPHY

There will be prizes for best and worst dressed

BOOM BATTLE BAR has the perfect vibes to awaken your Christmas spirit! With a cool DJ, exciting entertainment and fun contests (ever been best or worst dressed? Here’s your chance), Christmas Jumper Party is THE place to be this festive season!

Important Bits

When: December 13, 8PM till late

Where: Boom Battle Bar

Price: FREE Entry! But we do recommend to book a table + game

More deets coming soon, so stay tuned!