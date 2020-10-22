Latest
WIN! A Staycation Worth AED 50K this Halloween
If there was ever a year to dress up and be silly: 2020. IS. IT!
And JW Marriott Marquis Dubai is giving us allllll the reasons to go CRAZYYYY with outfits this year, and plenty of reasons to get PUMPED for the long weekend by giving away a whopping AED 50,000 staycation prize! We do not lie!
This is Lockdown 2.0: THREE venues. One day. Live entertainment. Make your bookings NOW for the biggest Halloween bash of 2020!
PLUS: You can WIN A dreamy staycay worth AED50,000! Entry deets below!
Wanderlust Brunch, Bridgewater Tavern and Vault are going BIG for Halloween: Here’s what you need to know
Vault Lockdown 2.0 – This is the spookiest lockdown in town
*Note this will be a safe and social distancing partayyyyy!
The Vault promises live tunes from an epic DJ line up including DJ Adam J, DJ Shef Codes and DJ Saif & Sound. The best bit? This party kicks off at 4pm, the perfect time to start a bash! (Or drop post-brunch; the choice, my friend is yours!)
The line up for your big Halloween weekended:
DJ Adam J – 4pm until 7pm
DJ Shef Codes – 7pm until 10pm
DJ Saif & Sound -10pm until 1am
Wanderlust is hosting a FAB Halloween Mask-erade Brunch!
The brunch that needs zero introduction is giving you an even better reason to wear a face mask. Find your most impressive mask, rustle up your favourite costume and get involved in one of the city’s top party brunches! You’ll get free-flowing drinkies, live entertainment and tunes all DAY!
When? Friday, October 30 from 1pm to 4pm
How much? AED425
2020 gets even scarier at Bridgewater’s House of Horrors
Expect decorations galore at this Halloween-themed backyard brunch complete with lockdown challenges, heaps of food and a steady flow of bevvies!
When? Friday, October 30 from 1pm until 4pm.
How much? AED195 per person (soft drinks) AED360 per person (house drinks)
Head to ANY party and you can enter the BIG AED50k comp!
A dreamy stay at one of the world’s tallest hotels is in your future if you’re the winner of this special prize. To enter simply do the following:
- Follow @jwmarriottmarquisdubai
- Share a picture of your experience at JW Marriott Marquis, tag JW Marriott and use the hashtag #JWMarquisStaycation
- The winner will be announced on Halloween, Saturday 31st October