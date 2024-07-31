Hard Rock Cafe Dubai Launches Five Global Burgers For World Burger Tour!

Gear up for the ultimate burger face-off!
For a limited time, burger lovers can savour five globally inspired burgers, each expertly crafted by the talented teams at Hard Rock Cafes in Bengaluru, Bucharest, Gramado, Kathmandu, and Pittsburgh. Until September 2, these mouthwatering creations are vying for the top spot for the World Burger Tour competition and a special place in guests’ hearts (and stomachs)!
Whet your appetite with this menu: Foodies can head to Hard Rock Cafe Dubai (DFC) or Hard Rock Cafe Dubai Airport to dive into these mouthwatering contenders…
- Bengaluru Burger: A tantalizing 7 oz steak burger topped with American cheese, sweet and spicy pickled mayo, black bean corn salsa, roasted jalapeno, guacamole, and shredded lettuce from Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru, India.
- Bucharest Burger: A savory 7 oz steak burger with garlic horseradish aioli, marinated camembert cheese, tomato, smoked shoestring onions, frisee lettuce, and red wine cranberry jam, crafted by Hard Rock Cafe Bucharest, Romania.
- Gramado Burger: An indulgent 7 oz steak burger with garlic aioli, crispy mozzarella cheese fritter, and whiskey bacon jam, coming from Hard Rock Cafe Gramado, Brazil.
- Kathmandu Burger: Two smashed and stacked patties with sweet chili mayo, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, and tomato zucchini slaw, created by Hard Rock Cafe Kathmandu, Nepal.
- Pittsburgh Burger: Two smashed and stacked patties with Legendary sauce, smoked bacon, pickles, beer cheese sauce, whiskey bacon jam, American cheese, and French fries, brought to you by Hard Rock Cafe Pittsburgh, USA.
After a rigorous selection process that began with over 150 new burger creations showcasing local cultural influences and personal tastes, these top five finalists are now competing globally. Join the excitement, taste the contenders, and find out which burger steals the show!
Experience the ultimate vibe: Epic decor, live music, and mind-blowing burgers!
At Hard Rock Cafe Dubai and Hard Rock Cafe Dubai Airport, the vibe is totally lit! With epic decor, killer performances from local bands, and top-tier hospitality, every visit is an unforgettable experience. Dive into amazing food and drinks while checking out legendary memorabilia from icons like XYZ and Eric Clapton. The new limited-time burgers from Hard Rock’s World Burger Tour are here to blow your mind.
Plus, snap up epic rewards: Earn unity points for free nights, awesome eats, and more!
Level up your Hard Rock experience with Unity by Hard Rock™, the ultimate global loyalty program! Dive into a world of perks and rewards at participating Hard Rock locations. Rack up Unity Points to score free nights, delicious dining experiences, cool merch, and more. Get exclusive offers, promotions, discounts, and don’t forget – enjoy a complimentary birthday dessert just for being a part of the club!
Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to taste the world’s best burgers right here in Dubai. Visit Hard Rock Cafe Dubai and Hard Rock Cafe Dubai Airport until September 2, 2024 and embark on a culinary journey like no other!
