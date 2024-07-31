Hard Rock Cafe Dubai Launches Five Global Burgers For World Burger Tour!

If you’re obsessed with burgers, you’ve landed on the right page, my friends!

Get ready for an epic culinary adventure as Hard Rock Cafe Dubai and Hard Rock Cafe Dubai Airport unveils the much-anticipated World Burger Tour competition!

Kicking off with over 150 innovative burgers that highlight local cultural influences and the unique flavours of Hard Rock Cafe chefs from around the globe, this year’s competition is set to celebrate Hard Rock International Founders’ Day in style. Dive into this exciting event and experience the burger showdown of a lifetime!