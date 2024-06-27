Filipino Band Parokya Ni Edgar Is Performing Live In Dubai For One Night Only!
Guess who’s bringing the good vibes to Dubai? For one night only, Parokya Ni Edgar is ready to rock the Emirate with their infectious humor and catchy tunes. If you miss this, you’ll have to settle for singing “Harana” in the shower!
Parokya Ni Edgar is performing live in Dubai VERY soon
We’re talking September 1 soon… Parokya Ni Edgar, one of the Philippines’ most beloved and iconic bands, is set to take Dubai by storm for one unmissable night. Renowned for their infectious energy, witty lyrics, and genre-blending hits like “Harana,” “Buloy,” and “Pangarap Lang Kita,” Parokya Ni Edgar has captivated audiences for decades. Their unique blend of rock, pop, and comedy sets them apart.