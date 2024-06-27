sponsored

Filipino Band Parokya Ni Edgar Is Performing Live In Dubai For One Night Only!

Guess who’s bringing the good vibes to Dubai? For one night only, Parokya Ni Edgar is ready to rock the Emirate with their infectious humor and catchy tunes. If you miss this, you’ll have to settle for singing “Harana” in the shower!

Tix start at AED 199 only

Parokya Ni Edgar is performing live in Dubai VERY soon 

We’re talking September 1 soon… Parokya Ni Edgar, one of the Philippines’ most beloved and iconic bands, is set to take Dubai by storm for one unmissable night. Renowned for their infectious energy, witty lyrics, and genre-blending hits like “Harana,” “Buloy,” and “Pangarap Lang Kita,” Parokya Ni Edgar has captivated audiences for decades. Their unique blend of rock, pop, and comedy sets them apart.

With their charismatic stage presence and a repertoire of timeless classics… this concert promises to be a nostalgic experience. Don’t miss your chance to witness these legends live in Dubai. It’s bound to be an unforgettable fiesta of music and fun!

Parokya Ni Edgar has been a fan favorite for decades…

And there’s no surprise here! Following their recent “Best Music Award” win at the Middle East Event Awards for the Ben&Ben concert at Coca-Cola Arena, The Fridge Entertainment is back to deliver another unforgettable night at Dubai’s premier live entertainment venue. This time, they’re bringing the legendary Parokya Ni Edgar to the stage.

All the lovely deets:

Filipino Band Parokya Ni Edgar is performing live in Dubai… and you don’t want to miss it!

