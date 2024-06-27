Filipino Band Parokya Ni Edgar Is Performing Live In Dubai For One Night Only!

With their charismatic stage presence and a repertoire of timeless classics… this concert promises to be a nostalgic experience. Don’t miss your chance to witness these legends live in Dubai. It’s bound to be an unforgettable fiesta of music and fun!

More like this

Parokya Ni Edgar has been a fan favorite for decades…

And there’s no surprise here! Following their recent “Best Music Award” win at the Middle East Event Awards for the Ben&Ben concert at Coca-Cola Arena, The Fridge Entertainment is back to deliver another unforgettable night at Dubai’s premier live entertainment venue. This time, they’re bringing the legendary Parokya Ni Edgar to the stage.

All the lovely deets:

Filipino Band Parokya Ni Edgar is performing live in Dubai… and you don’t want to miss it!