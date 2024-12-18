Ring In 2025 At Expo City Dubai’s Epic New Year’s Eve Bash!

Looking for the ultimate way to wrap up 2024?

Expo City Dubai has you covered with a New Year’s Eve celebration that’s perfect for the whole fam: kids, adults, and everyone in between!

Taking place at the stunning Al Wasl Plaza, the night kicks off with a free, early countdown at 9 PM designed just for families with Winter City tickets (free for kids under 5!)

This event will be broadcast live on CNN for the world to see!

Think: a playlist packed with kid-friendly bops, bursts of colorful confetti, and jaw-dropping projections on the iconic Al Wasl Dome, aka the world’s largest immersive projection surface. It’s all the fun without the late-night struggle for the little ones!

But wait, the party doesn’t stop there… After the kiddos call it a night, the adults take over! DJ Brooklyn will be spinning fire tracks starting at 10 PM for the licensed New Year’s Eve celebration.

Tickets? Easy peasy, grab yours NOW

Winter City tickets on the day remain AED 40 for adults and free for 5 years and under

Entry to the licensed celebration costs AED 80, or just AED 40 as an add-on for Winter City ticket holders at the venue

And here’s the flex…the event will be broadcast live on CNN for the world to see, with CNN’s very own Becky Anderson hosting!

The vibe is immaculate, and the anticipation builds up to the grand countdown to midnight, complete with breathtaking fireworks lighting up the Dubai sky.

Dubai knows how to throw a party, and Expo City is proving it yet again!

Whether you’re snapping pics under the dome’s incredible projections or dancing the night away with your crew, this is the spot to say goodbye to 2024 and hello to an even bigger and better 2025.

