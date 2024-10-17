The Ultimate Obstacle Course Race Challenge Is Coming To Dubai!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Get your sneakers and water bottles ready because Dubai’s obstacle course racing scene just got a major upgrade!
And it’s set to be an absolute game-changer!!!
Forget what you think you know about obstacle courses. Arabian Warrior is flipping the script with heart-pumping challenges, adrenaline-pumping action, and an all-new vibe inspired by the region’s rich heritage and fierce energy. With over six race options, from the mighty 5k to a jaw-dropping 50k, as well as a special 1.6k ‘Junior Warrior’ for the young champs, this event has something for everyone…fitness junkies, newbies, and even little adventurers!
So get ready to face off against some wild and crazy obstacles that’ll push you to your absolute limit!
And it’s not just about the race! The Dubai event will feature an epic Fan Village packed with live entertainment, a variety of food stalls, and a buzzing atmosphere that’ll have you and your fam vibing all day.
Whether you’re there to compete or to support your squad, the Arabian Warrior experience is one big adrenaline-fueled festival you don’t want to miss.
But it’s not just the pros who get to have all the fun. Open Heats welcome anyone looking to take on a personal challenge, while Age Group Heats provide the competitive streakers a chance to prove their worth with marshalled runs and penalties for failed attempts.
So, whether you’re a weekend warrior or an OCR veteran, the Arabian Warrior launch event in Dubai is the perfect arena to test your mettle.
Mark your calendars!
Plus, when you sign up for Arabian Warrior’s free membership, you get a 10% lifetime discount on all future events, so you can keep the fun going all season long.
Grab your tickets now and start training. This year’s event is shaping up to be the OCR event of the year, and you don’t want to be left out!
