This Epic UAE Campground Is Back And Did Someone Say Roadtrip?!

Glampers ahoy!

Longbeach Campground is back for its 8th season starting September 13th, ready to offer an amazing mix of fun, relaxation, and beachside magic.

Exciting news for adventure lovers! You can get 50% off a dream getaway?

To celebrate the start of the cooler season, campers are in for a big discounted treat…!

To celebrate the reopening, Longbeach Campground is offering an incredible 50% off on all stays starting in September. It’s the perfect chance to enjoy a fantastic adventure without breaking the bank. Whether planning a family staycation, a romantic escape, or a friends’ getaway, this deal is a golden opportunity!

The accom options are truly epic

Imagine live BBQ dinners by the sea, cosy bonfires under the stars, and movies in a floating theater; all included in the stay! These experiences are designed to create unforgettable moments for everyone.

Alert your crew – a weekend of fab memories await!

Book your trip ASAP

From beach access and poolside lounging to outdoor spa treatments and thrilling water sports, the campground offers a little something for everyone. Whether someone is an adventure seeker or just looking to unwind, Longbeach Campground is the ultimate destination.

Mark your calendars for September 4th and get ready to create some unforgettable memories at Longbeach Campground. Season 8 is just around the corner, and excitement is in the air!