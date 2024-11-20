Top 6 Culinary Spots And 1 Epic After-Party for Abu Dhabi Race Weekend!

Rev up your engines during F1 race weekend at Yas Plaza Hotels!

With six amazing spots to eat and an exclusive after-party venue, you’ll get to fuel up just steps from the Yas Marina Circuit.

From sizzling Italian classics to wood-fired Mexican delights, this weekend blends high-speed thrills with mouthwatering flavors for every motorsport and food lover.

Keep reading for the 6 top spots to fuel up during race weekend!

6. Filini Garden and Antonia… A partnership that brings Italy to your plate

Filini Garden, in partnership with Antonia, brings Italy to your plate with flavors steeped in tradition and passion. Chef Simone, the genius behind Antonia, serves up Roman-style pizzas crafted with a 50-year-old sourdough – a crust that’s light, crispy, and bursting with tangy perfection. But the indulgence doesn’t stop there. Dive into Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe, a creamy, peppery dream of pasta, or savor the bold flavors of Rigatoni Amatriciana, packed with rich tomato, pancetta and pecorino.

Meanwhile, Filini Garden’s Chef Marco adds refined classics like Scallops and Prawns Pizzaiola, Sea Bream Filet with Saffron Chickpea Cream, and the hearty Veal Shank Milanese.

The partnership perfectly blends Antonia’s rustic Italian flair with Filini Garden’s elegant dining experience!

Pair your meal with aperitifs, vermouths, or a classic Negroni from the Italian Mixology House, all while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere with tunes by the Italian Swing Band Trio.

5. Lila Taqueria at Amerigos delivers bold ‘Mexican’ flavours

Get a taste of Mexico at Lila Taqueria at Amerigos, where bold flavors take center stage. Chef Shaw Lash serves up wood-fired creations like Chipotle-Honey Glazed Shrimp Tacos, Carne Asada Oaxacan-Style Steak, and Mexico City-Style Duck Quesadillas. With ingredients straight from Mexico or sourced locally, every bite is packed with unforgettable flavor!

Pair it with a cocktail or Modelo Especial and enjoy the lively vibes – a real fiesta here in Abu Dhabi!

4. Visit Stills and CarniStore for a legit BBQ feast

Stills, in partnership with CarniStore, is bringing the ultimate smokehouse experience to life! Known for its hormone-free, ethically sourced meats, CarniStore serves up a sizzling selection of slow-cooked American oak-fired brisket, tender ribs, juicy wagyu burgers, and mouthwatering steaks that BBQ lovers can’t resist.

Adding its own signature twist to this American feast, Stills offers fan favorites like Salmon and Hass Avocado and the indulgent Mushroom Flatbread…because why stop at BBQ when you can have it all?

Set to the beats of live entertainment, this is the ultimate spot to vibe out and fuel up during F1 Race Weekend.

3. Discover Indian-Japanese Flair at Rangoli and Spice Lab Tokyo

Experience an extraordinary collaboration as Rangoli partners with Spice Lab Tokyo for an innovative dining journey. While Rangoli showcases authentic Indian cuisine with signature dishes like Smoked Lamb Chops and Koyla Samosa, Spice Lab Tokyo reimagines Indian classics with a Japanese twist. Chef Tejas Sovani artfully combines Japanese techniques with bold flavours in creations like Donabe Hyderabadi Oxtail Biryani and Duck Pepper Fry Dosa.

Rooted in Japanese culinary precision and inspired by Ayurveda’s six Rasas and Japanese Umami, Spice Lab Tokyo takes fusion dining to a whole new level. Complement your meal with a curated selection of beverages, including Nyetimber Sparkling Wine and premium single malts, perfectly paired with bold flavours.

This unique partnership celebrates the best of both worlds, offering diners a chance to indulge in two distinct yet harmonious culinary experiences.

This collab is a taste explosion you don’t want to miss!

2. Belgian Café Brings the Ultimate Biergarten Experience

Step into a classic biergarten at Belgian Café, where premium brews like the 1758 Belgian IPA flow freely. Pair your drink with Belgian classics like Tarte Flambee, Tiger Prawns in Garlic Butter, and the iconic BBC Burger.

With the Yas Marina Circuit buzzing in the background, this spot is the perfect blend of great food, craft brews, and unforgettable F1 race-day vibes!

1. Y Bar’s Pop-Up Ramen Bar Is a Must-Try!

Get ready to indulge in comforting bowls of Shoyu and Spicy Miso Ramen at Y Bar’s exclusive Pop-Up Ramen Bar. Pair the flavors with selections from the Wine Lab, offering over 50 reds, whites, and more to elevate your dining experience.

It’s bold Asian flavors and fine wine like you’ve never had before!

And then head out for a fun afterparty at Central Plaza!

Keep the F1 weekend energy alive at Central Plaza, where the open-air vibes are matched with incredible entertainment! From two DJs to a three-piece band, this is where the party truly takes off. Indulge in a delectable array of F1 circuit-inspired food truck dishes, vibrant drink options, and an electrifying atmosphere from Friday to Sunday, 6th to 8th December, 5 PM to 3 AM.

Don’t just watch the F1 action, celebrate it in style…Yaaay!

