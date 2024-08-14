sponsored

Dive into The Ultimate Summer Bliss With These Cool Getaways!

Avatar
By

This summer, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is your ultimate escape from the heat!

Whether you’re planning a fun-filled family day or a solo chill-out session, their Day-cation and Spa-cation packages have got you covered!

Get ready for a perfect mix of relaxation and adventure that’ll make you forget the scorching sun. Dive into luxury and make this summer unforgettable!

Enjoy a Day of Luxury with Marriott The Palm’s Day-cation!

Picture this: lounging by a pristine pool or relaxing on a private beach with stunning views of the Persian Gulf. From 9am to 9pm, enjoy a Palm Deluxe room to freshen up or take a midday nap, access to a top-notch fitness center, and a generous AED 300 credit for gourmet bites and refreshing cocktails.

Deets not to be missed:

  • Price: AED 599 for 2 adults and 2 kids
  • Includes:
    • Day use of a Palm Deluxe room (9am to 9pm)
    • Pool and beach access
    • Fitness center access
    • AED 300 F&B credit
  • When: Every Sunday and Monday from 15 June to 15 September

Escape to a World of Pampering with a Spa-cation!

Indulge in a 60-minute personalized massage at the luxurious Saray Spa, complete with access to dry saunas, steam rooms, Jacuzzis, and more. After your treatment, unwind at the pool, swim-up bar, and Bal Harbour Beach. With an AED 150 credit for food and drinks at various on-site restaurants, this package is the perfect way to rejuvenate.

More fun details:

  • Price:
    • Weekdays (Mon-Wed): AED 449 per person
    • Weekends (Thurs-Sun): AED 499 per person
  • Includes:
    • 60-minute massage
    • Spa facilities access
    • Pool and beach day pass
    • AED 150 F&B credit
  • When: 15 June to 15 September

So are you ready to turn your ordinary day into an extraordinary escape? Book your Day-cation or Spa-cation at Marriott The Palm now and make this summer one to remember with ultimate luxury and relaxation!

Post Views: 0
Sponsored Logo
Visit Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah's Official Website
Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah On Instagram
Shopping
See more
More like this