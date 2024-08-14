Dive into The Ultimate Summer Bliss With These Cool Getaways!

This summer, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is your ultimate escape from the heat!

Whether you’re planning a fun-filled family day or a solo chill-out session, their Day-cation and Spa-cation packages have got you covered!

Get ready for a perfect mix of relaxation and adventure that’ll make you forget the scorching sun. Dive into luxury and make this summer unforgettable!

Enjoy a Day of Luxury with Marriott The Palm’s Day-cation!



Picture this: lounging by a pristine pool or relaxing on a private beach with stunning views of the Persian Gulf. From 9am to 9pm, enjoy a Palm Deluxe room to freshen up or take a midday nap, access to a top-notch fitness center, and a generous AED 300 credit for gourmet bites and refreshing cocktails.

Deets not to be missed:

Price: AED 599 for 2 adults and 2 kids

When: Every Sunday and Monday from 15 June to 15 September