Volunteers Packed 10,000 Boxes Of Aid For Lebanon In Dubai

The UAE showed its unwavering support for Lebanon yesterday through the “UAE Stands With Lebanon” campaign. The community wanted to make a difference and this city-wide initiative came just at the perfect time!

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

It all unfolded at Expo City Dubai when 4,000 volunteers came together to pack 10,000 relief boxes filled with essential items to aid Lebanese families in need

The scene was one of unity, compassion, and hope as people from all walks of life, including entrepreneurs, children, and families, worked side by side.

Among the volunteers were notable Lebanese entrepreneurs, including fitness expert Tracy Harmoush and fashion influencer Karen Wazen

Their presence added an inspiring touch, as they joined forces with others to make a tangible difference. Even the youngest helpers, small children, could be seen lending a hand in packing the relief boxes—each filled with crucial supplies such as blankets, food, and sanitary products.

The campaign is being led by Dubai Cares, in collaboration with generous donors and business leaders across Dubai, highlighting the UAE’s strong sense of community and its commitment to humanitarian causes. It’s a truly heartwarming display of solidarity and compassion towards the Lebanese people, many of whom continue to face difficult circumstances. But the efforts don’t stop here…

200 tonnes of aid prepared as part of the “UAE Stands with Lebanon” campaign, 4,000 volunteers prepared 10,000 relief packageshttps://t.co/f5XNyJGTGJ pic.twitter.com/StUY4YpVb3 — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) October 12, 2024

The campaign is set to continue with another packing and collection drive on October 19 at Expo Centre Sharjah. This ongoing initiative is a powerful reminder of how collective action can bring about real change and provide hope in challenging times.

READ NEXT: What To Do If You Come Across A Case Of Domestic Abuse



Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!