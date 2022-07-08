Dubai
PODCAST: There’s A Company That Helps Business Owners Digitise And Track Finances More Efficiently
This week, DUBAI WORKS host Richard Fitzgerald had the pleasure of sitting down with Sanad Yaghi, the co-founder at Dukkantek, a store management platform that aims to help business owners keep track of their transactions monitor sales, calculate VAT, generate reports, and calculate profit margin.
So if you’re a budding entrepreneur whose area of expertise isn’t quite in the financial aspect, you may want to listen to this podcast.
Sanad Yaghi is one of the brains behind Dukkantek – a company that helps business owners keep track of sales and more
It’s essentially a tech partner that improves businesses
Who needs Dukkantek? Those who can’t manage their store’s inventory
The solution: Dukkantek aggregates everything into one. Digitizing everything. Basically what all businesses in a time where tech has completely taken over.
