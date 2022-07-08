PODCAST: There’s A Company That Helps Business Owners Digitise And Track Finances More Efficiently

This week, DUBAI WORKS host Richard Fitzgerald had the pleasure of sitting down with Sanad Yaghi, the co-founder at Dukkantek, a store management platform that aims to help business owners keep track of their transactions monitor sales, calculate VAT, generate reports, and calculate profit margin.

So if you’re a budding entrepreneur whose area of expertise isn’t quite in the financial aspect, you may want to listen to this podcast.

Sanad Yaghi is one of the brains behind Dukkantek – a company that helps business owners keep track of sales and more