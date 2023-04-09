EXCLUSIVE: Websites Like Al Jazeera And Onlyfans Are No Longer Blocked In The UAE

The UAE is making quick strides to loosen its grip over censorship in the region.

Several news agencies that were previously banned for controversial stories have now been unblocked in the region.

These websites were banned back in 2017 but as of March 2023 have been unblocked.

Image on left via www.middleeastmonitor.com

The unblocking of several Qatari-owned websites comes after the relations between the two countries improved

Qatar and the UAE have been going into several high-level meetings recently, and the unblocking is a sign of better relations being fostered between the two nations.

Previously, Qatar and the UAE were not on good terms due to accusations of Qatar supporting extremist groups. However, since January 2021 matters have been easing, especially with the signing of the Al-Ula Declaration in Saudi Arabia.

Popular online subscription-based streaming platform Onlyfans has also been unblocked in the region

The website had been banned a few years ago but is now accessible to the public.

This move indicates a wider step towards changes in the censorship protocols in the UAE.

