Fines Up To 200,000 AED Announced In Recent UAE Traffic Updates

The UAE government just rolled out an updated traffic law with tougher penalties for a variety of violations. This includes harsher fines, possible jail time, and stricter rules for dangerous offenses, like jaywalking, hit-and-runs, and drunk driving.

The law lays out which entity is responsible for setting these penalties, handling complaints, and collecting fines.

Scroll down to keep note of some some key offenses and their penalties in the UAE:

Jaywalking – AED 5,000 to AED 10,000



If you’re caught crossing the road outside designated crosswalks and it leads to an accident, you could face jail time or a fine between AED 5,000 and AED 10,000. This law aims to make pedestrians more cautious and reduce accidents caused by crossing in unsafe spots.

Drunk Driving – AED 20,000 to 200,000

Driving under the influence is considered a VERY hazardous act in the country, endangering the lives of not only the driver but other people on the road. Therefore, UAE has introduced hefty fines to avoid such misconduct, protecting the lives of its residents.

Read some of the updated numbers below:

– License Plate Misuse Jail time or a fine of at least AED 20,000

– Drunk Driving: You could face jail time, a fine of AED 20,000 to AED 100,000, or both.

– Driving Under Narcotics/Psychotropic Influence: This comes with the harshest fines, between AED 30,000 and AED 200,000, plus possible jail time.

Driving with a Suspended License – AED 10,000

If you’re caught driving with a suspended license, you could face up to three months in jail or a fine of at least AED 10,000, or both.

These updates aim to make the roads safer for everyone. So, remember to follow traffic laws — it could save you a lot of trouble and a hefty fine!