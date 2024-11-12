Jiu-Jitsu Showdown: Top Athletes Compete In Abu Dhabi!

Get ready for an EPIC gathering of talent as Abu Dhabi hosts the ultimate jiu-jitsu tournament, featuring competitors from over 130 countries!

The countdown is on! Abu Dhabi has welcomed the 16th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, and the excitement is palpable. This isn’t just any tournament; it’s a grand spectacle that draws elite athletes from all over the globe, and it’s the place to be for jiu-jitsu fans and fighters alike! Sounds EXCITING right?

Over 9,000 competitors from 137 countries are currently competing…

Taking place at the iconic Mubadala Arena, this year’s championship is set to be the BIGGEST yet, with over 9,000 male and female competitors coming together from 137 countries. That’s right—jiu-jitsu lovers from all corners of the world will converge in the UAE capital, ready to showcase their skills, battle for glory, and vie for a jaw-dropping prize pool of over AED 3 million. Whether it’s a kid starting out or a seasoned pro, there’s a spot for everyone across various age divisions.

This year promises to be especially memorable, with divisions for everyone, including kids, youth, amateurs, masters, and even para-jiu-jitsu athletes. And mark your calendars—the grand finale on November 17 will feature the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards, where we’ll celebrate the stars of the show and honor the top athletes and clubs!



Mohammed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, is pumped for what’s to come. “The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is the ultimate global stage for our sport, attracting elite athletes from around the world,” he shares.

The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony

The event welcomed international athletes and guests from across the globe. The event set the stage for a week filled with intense competitions, showcasing the best talents in the world of Jiu-Jitsu. The atmosphere was ELECTRIC, with cultural performances and an inspiring display of sportsmanship, making it a memorable start to this prestigious championship. You can still catch it here.

The prize pool for the championship is over AED 3 million!

The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is setting the bar high for jiu-jitsu tournaments around the world, creating a thrilling atmosphere where elite athletes and emerging talents come together. Whether you’re an avid jiu-jitsu fan, a competitor eager to step onto the mats, or just someone who loves a good show, this championship is the place to be. Get ready to witness history in the making and cheer for your favorites as they compete for glory in the capital of jiu-jitsu!

Here are all the important deets to remember:

Join in celebrating the spirit of jiu-jitsu, and be part of this spectacular event! For more details and to stay updated, check out the link Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.