The Bridges Of Giving Food Drive Had 2000 Volunteers And 3 Royal Guests

The Bridges Of Giving Initiative launched this morning at 9am and it was 9 hours of hard work and ultimate success. Volunteers were asked to pack food parcels that would be sent to those who were affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The vibes today were impeccable and the volunteers could not have done a better job.

HH Sheikh Mohammed, HH Sheikh Hamdan and HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum were present at today’s food drive

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, stated that 2000 volunteered from all age groups

The groups were divided into rows and at one point, they turned into a competition

HH Sheikh Mohammed even wrote a heartfelt letter to the people of Turkey and Syria

He wrote “We are with you…and we will always be by your side… You have all our support and appreciation.. Hold on to hope and optimism.” (translated)

