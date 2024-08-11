Abu Dhabi And Dubai Rank Among The Most “Liveable” Cities In The Region

When it comes to finding the best places to live in the Middle East and Africa, Abu Dhabi and Dubai are not just leading the pack—they’re redefining the game. According to the 2024 Global Liveability Index, these two UAE powerhouses have clinched top spots, thanks to their exceptional healthcare, education, and safety standards.

In Dubai, the healthcare scene is booming, with the Dubai Health Authority reporting a whopping 5,020 licensed and operational healthcare facilities in the first quarter of 2024. Whether you need a quick check-up or specialized medical care, you’re in good hands with 13,370 licensed doctors ready to take care of you.

Abu Dhabi clinched the number 1 spot as the most liveable city in the region! Boasting 3,323 healthcare facilities that include 67 hospitals, 1,136 health centers, and 765 clinics, the Emirate is dominating the healthcare sector. And with nearly 13,000 licensed doctors by the end of 2022, you know that your health is a top priority in the capital city.

When it comes to schooling, both cities shine bright. Abu Dhabi is home to 459 schools, offering a mix of private, public, and mixed education options for the 2023-2024 academic year. Dubai has 220 private schools that are known for their world-class curriculums and state-of-the-art facilities.

Abu Dhabi ranked first globally on the Safety Index and Dubai came in fifth

Safety is a cornerstone of life in the UAE, and Abu Dhabi is leading the charge. Ranked first globally on the Safety Index with an impressive score of 88.2 points, it’s no wonder this city is a magnet for families and professionals alike. Crime? Practically non-existent, with Abu Dhabi scoring just 11.8 points on the Crime Index. Dubai also shines in this arena, ranking fifth globally, proving that safety is at the heart of what makes these cities so liveable.

