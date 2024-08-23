Dubai Athlete Amir Khan Is Selling His Wedding Hall For AED 60 Million

Dubai’s very own boxing champ, Amir Khan, is ready to KO his wedding hall—for a cool AED 60 million!

Soo… If you’ve got deep pockets and a fancy event coming up, this might be your next BIG purchase.

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!

It’s a big number… but the venue is beautiful

The champ is putting his lavish four-story venue on the market for a cool AED 60 million. That’s right – for the price of a small country, you too can own the ultimate party pad! (jokes). It seems the venue that’s hosted some love stories is ready for a new chapter of its own…

What makes the venue pricey?

This four-story venue includes three floors specifically for weddings, because when it comes to British weddings, more is definitely better.

The property also features a rooftop terrace, perfect for those rare sunny UK days or for a dramatic bouquet toss into the British skyline (just watch out for the umbrellas). Anddd… here’s a bonus: it has parking for 200 vehicles. Invite your whole village and still have room!

I am looking to sell my wedding hall for £12.5 million. The property features four floors, including three dedicated wedding floors and a rooftop events terrace. Additionally, there is parking available at both the front and rear, accommodating up to 200 vehicles. Interested… pic.twitter.com/OV6Naf7xQQ — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 23, 2024

The reason behind this is still unknown…

But maybe he wants to focus on his boxing career…? Or perhaps he’s eyeing destination weddings in sunnier spots, like Dubai!

ALSO READ: Emirati Icon Sara Al Madani Revealed That Her Maid Has Been Closing The Cameras In The House To Bring Men

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!